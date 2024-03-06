Matador Marquee: Diverse Films

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a 2023 drama depicting the murders of members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma amid their rising wealth in the 20th century. After oil was discovered on their land, their economic status rose, and outsiders plotted to steal their headlights. Lily Gladstone, who portrayed Mollie Burkhart, is the first Native American nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

“Hidden Figures” is a 2016 drama about a group of Black female mathematicians who changed the Space Race. The mathematicians performed the calculations that launched astronaut John Glenn into orbit and cemented the U.S. as a superpower outside the atmosphere. The film, based on a book of the same title, brought widespread attention to the women’s accomplishments and contributions to NASA. It was released on Christmas Day and was the highest-grossing Best Picture nominee at the Academy Awards that year.

“Disclosure” is a 2020 documentary that breaks down the representation of transgender people in media. Multiple transgender people in the entertainment industry narrate the history with their experiences and perspectives on prominent portrayals. The film aims to deconstruct stereotypes perpetuated in film and television to educate viewers. As representation grows and evolves, transgender people are more accurately depicted, which the narrators commend.

“Coded Bias” is a 2020 documentary about the prejudice programmed into artificial intelligence. Professor Joy Buolamwini found AI could not recognize the faces of dark-skinned women, which led her to investigate the perpetuation of biases within under-regulated emerging technology. As AI is being integrated into varying levels of society, scientists like Buolamwini are working to ensure it is inclusive. More can be read about the film and its topic in the feature story about racism in AI.