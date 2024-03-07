Diverse Discussions

California State University, Northridge students care about diversity on campus and the topics of cultural groups, religion, gender identity, sexuality and socioeconomic status.

In numerous interviews, students shared they feel aware of the diversity on campus. They feel this is often done through the large variety of courses offered, which encourage conversations among professors and peers about topics they find important. Clubs and organizers on campus create activities and events that celebrate different cultures and heritages and create environments where students can meet with, connect with and learn about others.

The consensus of the conversations is the welcome and liberating feeling of being on a diverse campus. Here is what they said.

“I personally do feel comforted that CSUN has a diverse student body because I feel that everyone you meet on campus has an interesting story to tell. It allows me to acknowledge different situations and gain an understanding of various backgrounds. Along with the benefits of CSUN having a diverse student body, I feel that it also ultimately fabricates a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. I would also say I feel represented and included on campus because I know that there are groups I can join with other individuals that have similar cultural backgrounds that I do.” – Angel Divinagracia, biology and nursing major

“Well-being in a diverse campus is honestly really good for me. I grew up in LA, so I was already used to everyone coming from different backgrounds… I personally do feel represented in CSUN just because of the classes they offer, there’s always coming for everyone.” –Kenji Perreras, psychology major

“I think that it is very nice because there are a variety of people who are like me one way or another who I can look up to. I feel very represented and included because there are many activities and people I can socialize with, many of which are people who are LGBT and a lot of people who are Filipino, so it makes it easier to relate with people.” –Jules Thompson, theater major

“As a first-gen Hispanic student, college has always been a big “what if,” a scary new beginning with lots of doubts and hesitation. As of fall 2023, CSUN has been nothing but very welcoming. Not only to me, but countless other students with different ethnic backgrounds.” –Oscar Plascencia, biotechnology major

“CSUN makes sure you are seen and represented with the countless activities and clubs that incorporate any ethnicities. For me specifically, my Hispanic culture has been shown and represented with game nights and other fun activities… CSUN has done a fantastic job including my heritage and they clearly don’t shy away from any other. They help embrace differences and equality and they sure know how to make their campus feel like home.” –Oscar Plascencia, biotechnology major

“Me being a person who is considered mixed race, I feel like I belong, honestly.” –Shade Robinson, psychology major

“Being on a diverse campus is incredibly enriching as you get exposed to various perspectives, cultures and backgrounds, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant community which promotes cultural exchange and mutual respect. As a residential advisor, you play a pivotal role in building connections among students, encouraging mutual understanding, and contributing to the experiences that make up the college community. Embracing diversity not only enhances the living and learning environment but also cultivates valuable skills in communication, empathy, and cultural competence.” –Serenity Starkey, emerging media production major

“I love that we have a diverse student body. It brings a lot of comfort as I believe that having a diverse study body is crucial as you are bringing together multiple individuals with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. I would say I do feel represented and included on campus. CSUN provides several resources and spaces for students on its campus. These spaces and resources always are welcoming and do not hold judgment. A lot of the resources have helped me through hard times and I never felt unwelcome.” –Serenity Starkey, emerging media production major