Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial

CSUN Associated Students hosts election awareness event

Ouanessa Nana, Reporter
March 7, 2024
Mitul+Kalra+works+the+Associated+Students+booth+for+the+Big+P.A.R.T.Y.+Event+in+Matador+Square.
Mitul Kalra works the Associated Students booth for the Big P.A.R.T.Y. Event in Matador Square.

The presidential primary election was Tuesday, March 5. American citizens all over the country who were eligible to vote cast their ballots by mail or in person, picking the candidate of their choosing for the presidency. To get ready for this election and encourage political and voter engagement, Associated Students hosted an educational event at the Matador Square on Tuesday.

The event was called Farmers Market: Big P.A.R.T.Y. (Political Awareness, Registration, Turnout, Youthquake). They offered free food to students who showed they were registered to vote. There was music, games, giveaways and booths with t-shirts and reusable bags. Students in attendance were also given insight on what they should expect to see on the ballot, how to register to vote, and how to update their address so they don’t miss out on any important political information.

“It informs students that there is an election today. Some people don’t know that,” said Mitul Kalra, the AS chair of legislative affairs. “They go unnoticed, so it’s good that people are able to find out about different resources like how they can vote on campus.”

There was an on-campus voting site inside Redwood Hall and a dropbox outside the building for students who prefer to fill out their ballot in advance and drop it off.

Mayor Karen Bass and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo also made an appearance to inform students about what their representatives were doing for them and the community.
