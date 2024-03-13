CSUN Trends conducts a search for models

CSUN Trends, a club dedicated to fashion and modeling, held its first meeting of the semester on Feb. 12, and meets every other Monday.

For the first meeting, the club held a workshop on fashion sketches. The members were encouraged to take inspiration from Pinterest. This activity aimed to demonstrate how clothing would sit on a figure. Fashion sketches are standard in the industry as they test whether an idea is worth producing.

Some students attended for the first time, such as Eli Ochoa. The film major sketched a pair of pants to take on a balloon-like silhouette in the thigh and flare out on the bottom. A similar pair from the Japanese clothing brand Kapital inspired the pair of pants he drew.

When asked why he joined the club, he stated, “I like fashion. I don’t draw, but I like style,” Ochoa said. “ I am looking forward to meeting people in this niche.”

A returning club member was Steven Diaz, a film major. He recalls making magazine cutouts into clothing last semester. He’s also excited to return to the club to meet new people. When asked what fashion meant to him, he answered, “It’s to tell a story and also to be yourself through clothing.”

The club president, Kathryn Oz, has been a part of the club since her first year. Her first position was the club historian, which she became in her sophomore year.

“I started off at a low position,” Oz said. “I worked hard to get to this position.”

Oz first fell in love with fashion at the age of 14. She believes that fashion is an art and that people can express themselves through outfits. She lives by her mother’s saying, “You only live once, so why not make it a party every day?” Oz tries to express this rhetoric through her clothing.

The treasurer, Juan Calderon, has participated in the club for two years. Sneakers, music, and skate culture heavily inspire him. He also works on the fashion show, making a streetwear collection with Chicano themes. He dreams of working with streetwear brands or high-end brands.

“It’s a hard road, but I’m willing to take the journey,” Calderon shared.

For the fashion show, each designer will be in charge of making six articles of clothing. To help out Calderon and the other designers, the CSUN Trends Club held their first model call for their fashion show on February 21.

One of the designers, Alyssa McDowell, believes that the best models are those with confidence. She describes her ongoing clothing collection as “ocean/ethereal” themed.

A model from last year’s show and decided to try it out again this year.

“All the designers did a good job last year,” Peluli said. “So I’m expecting the same thing this year.”