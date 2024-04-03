Comfort in Gaming: Bringing students together with PCs and consoles

As fraternization steadily recovers on campus post-pandemic, the Games Room is providing students with a space for recreation. Fluorescent lights shine down on hyperfocused gamers, friends entertain a pool match and others play solo FIFA rounds. This recently renovated, dark room dates back to the early 2000s.

A referendum to build a recreation center was launched by the Recreation Center Committee in April 2007. The referendum captured key tenets, including leisure time activities for student wellness, recruitment and retention.

During the two-day voting period, 57% of students approved. The Games Room would eventually receive $4,789 for console gaming to be implemented, as reported by the Daily Sundial in December 2008. Students were required to pay $3.50 per hour to play. Now students play for free.

Games Room supervisor Tida Samanukorn believes the room has done more to attract students.

“Back then, we didn’t have many consoles or any gaming PCs,” Samanukorn said. “The pandemic definitely brought more attention to esports and that whole culture brought people down to this space.”

The Games Room features 12 pre-built PCs donated by outside donor Bill Imada.

“He wanted to create a space where our players could come down and play in person together,” Samanukorn said.

The room was previously scheduled for closure by the university to create a lounge area. However, Associated Students offered an annual budget to upkeep the space.

“Thanks to Bill’s donation and AS pitching [funds], it helped keep the space open today.”

In the modern day, the Games Room offers Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games as well as a variety of tournament ships: SMASH, billiards, Mario Kart, FIFA, Rocket League and Guilty Gear. Sign-ups and dates are announced on the Student Recreation Center Discord server, which can be found on the Games Room website.

These tournaments typically bring crowds of 30 people or more, some visiting the space for the first time.

“There’s a lot of different reasons why students come down here. Some just want to game on the gaming PCS, which we offer free for two hours,” Samanukorn explained. “Or some just want to be here to have their own study time.

The Games Room is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The room may also be rented, which circumvents the scheduled opening times. Renting prices depend on how long the room is occupied and can be inquired via phone call.