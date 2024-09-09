Missed opportunities lead to a Matadors draw

After a disappointing loss in their last match against California, the Matadors were unable to come out on top for a second consecutive matchup. This time finishing with a draw 0-0 against the Pacific Tigers Thursday night at home.

Coming into the matchup, the Tigers were riding off a 2-0 win over UC Riverside with fifth year senior forward, Vizent Zingel, scoring both goals in that matchup.

That was not the case for Zingel in this matchup, as he played just 34 minutes while only getting two shots off neither were on goal.

The stellar defense of the Matadors (1-1-2) was huge once again today. Coming into the game the defense had just allowed just two goals in three games and that mark stayed the same after this one.

“I think we just click on and off the field, it’s important for us to be able to stay together at all times, have communication on the field and just stay positive and not let anything affect us in a negative way,” said sophomore goalkeeper Merrick Cook.

The big question coming into today’s match was can the offense get it going, as they have only hit the back of the net twice this year.

It is safe to say that it was not the Matador offense’s day, as their closest attempt at a goal was during the 66-minute mark. Senior forward Marley Edwards booted a ball that hit the top right crossbar, being just inches away from getting below the bar and making it a 1-0 lead for the Matadors.

The two teams missed on several occasions to start off the match within seemingly the first five minutes of play.

The biggest miss of the first half for the Matadors was off the foot of Edwards at the 19-minute mark.

Tigers (2-1-1) senior goalie Joshua Moya who had a terrific game for himself, ending with five saves of his own made a great play on the ball. This save led to a corner kick opportunity for the Matadors but it was unsuccessful.

“Quality and decision making the players have to make plays. There is a certain point where you can set them up as a team but you have to make plays,” said head coach Terry Davila.

In the 80th minute, Pacific junior midfielder Jose Maria Barrera attempted what was the last shot on goal for both sides and who else but Cook to save the day for the Matadors defense, making his last save of the night capping out at five saves on the night.

In the winding minutes of the match it seemed to be foul galore with each opposition not allowing each other to get on breaks in the open field.

Unlike the last matchup, the Matadors did not control most of the match as it was pretty much even throughout the match with both teams finishing with five shots on goal.

Just like the current weather in Northridge, this match was a hotly contested one all throughout the game with seven different players earning a yellow card at different points during the game.

This tension boiled into a tiny scuffle after the final whistle was blown, with a couple of players on each side having to be held back and stopping any progression into a fight of any sorts.

The Matadors hit the road for the first time in the regular season after an underwhelming homestand.

“I came off the [field] and told our A.D. I hate to lose and he goes but you did not lose, it just felt like we did, we have to score,” said Davila.

CSUN will head towards Riverside to face California Baptist (1-0-2) on Wednesday, September 11 at 7pm The Matadors will look to get back in the win column and snap their scoreless streak.