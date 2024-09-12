The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Yoga practices can help students manage stress and enhance well-being

Star Eisenberg
September 12, 2024
Star Eisenberg
College life is often depicted as a time of exhilarating independence and growth, but it also brings significant stress and anxiety for many students.

The transition to college can be overwhelming, with academic pressures, social adjustments, and new responsibilities.  Mental health was already a concern before the COVID-19 pandemic and has been further exacerbated by factors like social media and rising living costs.  As students navigate these issues, practices like yoga can offer support.

“Students’ mental and emotional health is directly linked to their personal and academic growth,” said Hazel Kelly, a CSU spokesperson. “The CSU provides programs and services to support the psychological and emotional health of our students.”

At California State University, Northridge (CSUN), students can access a range of wellness programs. As part of National Transfer Week in 2023, CSUN hosted the “Transfer De-Stresser Therapy Goats” event, where students engaged in informal goat yoga.  Party Goats LA provided therapy goats, offering a playful way for students to relieve stress while interacting with animals.

The Oasis Wellness Center at Cal State University, Northridge provides a range of wellness services and programs aimed at supporting student health and well-being. (Star Eisenberg)

A study by the American Addiction Centers reveals that nearly 88% of students report high levels of stress related to their school life.  Additionally, The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds notes that almost one-third of students have experienced severe depression affecting their ability to function.  The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students in the United States, with approximately 1,100 students taking their own lives each year.

Dr. Julie L. Pearce, licensed psychologist and director of University Counseling Services at CSUN, stated the importance of accessing available resources.

“CSUN supports student wellness in a wide variety of ways,” said Pearce. “This includes services at University Counseling Services (UCS), Klotz Student Health Center (SHC), Campus Care Advocates, Oasis Wellness Center, Basic Needs Hub, Student Recreation Center and more.  I encourage students to utilize these resources.  Supportive services are here on campus to support student well-being and academic success.”

Yoga dates back thousands of years to India, developing as a spiritual practice to harmonize mind, body and breath. Today, this ancient art is often recognized in the West for its practical benefits.  

Research shows that yoga can effectively reduce stress and anxiety, enhance mood, and improve mental health.  According to the National Institutes of Health, practices such as pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation help synchronize breathing and heart rate patterns.  Regular yoga practice has also been shown to decrease cortisol levels, the stress hormone, contributing to stress management and mental resilience.

Savasana (corpse pose) is a foundational practice in yoga.  Traditionally used to conclude a session, it involves lying on the back with the eyes closed and cultivating a state of complete relaxation. This pose helps practitioners achieve grounding and inner peace by encouraging deep relaxation and mental stillness. It is a fundamental part of the yoga practice, serving as a culmination of the physical and mental work done during a session.

Yoga is one of several tools available to support well-being.  While it can provide a number of benefits, it is best applied alongside other forms of mental health support to complement a comprehensive approach to wellness.

The Student Recreation Center at Cal State University, Northridge offers various fitness and recreational activities to support student physical health and wellness. (Star Eisenberg)

“A good, restorative corpse pose is the equivalent of several hours of sleep,” said Condor, manager for the Oasis Wellness Center at CSUN . “Just [practicing] corpse pose and breathing can stop someone from spiraling into an anxiety attack.  Yoga is one of many modalities that helps students and helps an individual restore and bring balance.”

