USU Kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with “Bienvenida” cultural welcome

The University Student Union hosted their second cultural welcome event, Bienvenida, to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The event was free for students and included performances, activities, food, student organizations, clubs and student resources.

Featured performances by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, Ballet Folklórico de Aztlán, Nia Padilla and a DJ provided a lively and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.

This is the first year that this event was hosted on the Chicano House lawn, previously being hosted in the USU Grand Salon.

“I am really glad to see this turn out,” said Esmeralda De La Rosa, president of Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN. “Last year we also performed for the Latinx Welcome that took place in the Grand Salon and I think now there definitely are a lot more people. Also, it looks like there’s a lot more people from the community as well like parents are here also. That is really great to see, everyone took the time to come.”

An estimated 400 attendees arrived at the event, including children, students and families, who gathered to watch performances and mingle with others in the crowd.

The USU welcomed attendees with name tags and stickers featuring various flags from various countries for students to represent their heritage and culture. Attendees also received a bingo sheet to redeem for food and enter it for a raffle, which encouraged students to explore the clubs and organizations.

“It makes me very happy to see this event be very successful and not only have multiple cultures be represented at this event. As well as all these students coming and enjoying all the tabling, all the organizations, all the entertainers, and being connected with all the resources they have here on campus,” said Janessa Reyes, Equity and Diversity Initiatives Coordinator.

Attendees were also invited to explore the Chicano House and La Casita to ask questions, speak with faculty and participate in the activities in each house. Clubs and student organizations that were of attendance included the Latino Business Association, Ballet Folkólrico Aztlán de CSUN, CSUN Dreams be Heard, Hermanas Unidas, La Familia de CSUN, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, USU Pride Center, M.E.Ch.A, CSUN Latino Journalists, Associated Students, Dream Center and many more.

Participants could redeem their bingo sheets for an array of Latino foods including pupusas, sandwich Cubanos de jamon y pollo, conchas and paletas. Beverages options were Jarritos of fruit punch and mandarin flavor.

The USU also had a tote bag decorating station for attendees to join in and there was Millennial Loteria.

Many attendees expressed their happiness and appreciation for the event’s inclusive celebration of Hispanic cultures.

“I like that they are not just highlighting the Chicano Studies department but also highlighting Central American culture. Which I think is much more marginalized, that does not get the coverage that it deserves. It is like a beautiful fusion of everybody from Latin America and I feel this through the university shows a lot of inclusion for the students.” said Juliet Matamoros, the emcee of the evening.