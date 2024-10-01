Glow-up for Less: Affordable Skin Care at the Oasis Wellness Center

Farmhouse Fresh and Beekman 1802 are the latest additions to the Oasis Wellness Center’s Well-Being Pro Shop, offering students access to luxury skincare products at affordable prices.

The shop features a range of products including body oils, body scrubs, toners, hand lotion, sun care, cleansers and more. According to the USU, this makes CSUN the “First International Spa Foundation member institution to offer students the opportunity to purchase items from luxury skincare brands at cost.”

Gallery • 2 Photos Yulissa Garcia A variety of Farmhouse Fresh body lotions available at the Oasis Wellness Center.

To determine what products students wanted, the Oasis Wellness Center conducted interviews and focus groups to see what the students of CSUN wanted from the Oasis Wellness Center and they chose skin care products to become available on campus.

Desiree Powell is a CSUN journalism student who just began her skin care journey, “I think it’s important to take care of yourself, especially if they’re affordable because a lot of skin care is rather expensive.” said Powell. “So the fact that it’s here, where the majority of students are spending their time anyway, it’s like a one-stop-shop.”

Beekman 1802 is a vegan goat milk based product that provides nourishing vitamins and minerals for the skin. Farmhouse Fresh is a natural organic skin care company that grows their ingredients fresh on a farm in Texas. Beekman provides the face products and Farmhouse Fresh provides the body products.

“Acne is one of those things that affects people’s lives and the way they are treated,” said Lina Jeong. “I feel like students may find it as a resource, especially if they don’t know what to buy or what kind of products they need.”

The Oasis Wellness Center is located across the University Student Union at the lower level. They are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.