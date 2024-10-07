New generation, same spirit: Mariachi Aztlán returns

CSUN is reviving the traditional Mexican music style by relaunching a historic group on campus, Mariachi Aztlán Nueva Generation, formerly known as Mariachi Aztlán.

The club was originally started in the 1970s when CSUN was still called San Fernando Valley State College. It was founded by former students Rudy Vasquez, Stan Leandro, Gilbert Salazar, Ernesto Rodriguez, Juan Esquivel, David Lara and Dulio Chavez. The group grew out of the Chicano Studies Department, which was established in 1969.

The original mariachi Aztlán performed at events hosted by the Chicano Studies Department, such as Aztlán Grad and at the Plaza del Sol Performance Hall. The group’s existence has a rooted history on campus that still inspires students today.

CSUN sophomore, Valentina Ixchel Flores, is familiar with the history of the mariachi at her school and was encouraged by professors to be involved. She began to organize plans during Spring 2023 and reached out to others who wanted to attend CSUN.

Although the Mariachi Aztlán Nueva Generation is not yet officially a club, the group is working towards becoming one. In the meantime, the group members continue to hold meetings that are open to the community every Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Jerome Richfield Hall room 120.

“This club is open to [the] community,” Flores said “Students from the local high schools, community colleges, alumni– anyone else are welcome to practice with us and maybe even perform.”

The group is currently preparing for their first performance of the school year, scheduled for October 15, 2024 for the closing ceremony of the Hispanic Heritage Month. They will perform for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at the Chicano House, and partner with the Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts to work with mariachi figures such as Aida Cuevas.

“You don’t have to be Mexican to play, you can be whatever. You don’t even have to be Hispanic or Latino to participate and that’s the beauty of it,” said Flores.

The club aims to upload mariachi excellence at CSUN. VIcent Morales, a student at Los Angeles Mission College, embraces the challenges that come with this goal.

“When I’m on stage I’m really happy, because I get to see all these people enjoy the music I learned to play,” said Morales. “I’m a full time student at LAMC and I’m a Mariachi on the weekend.”

Looking ahead, the group is excited about what the year holds. THey are currently preparing their members to perform and represent Chicano heritage at CSUN.