The Matadors battle in a 1-1 draw with the Highlanders in Big West Opener

The CSUN men’s soccer team conceded late to draw with the Highlanders of UC Riverside in their Big West opener, and drew 1-1 at Matador Soccer Field.

There was back-and-forth action from both sides as the Matadors (2-3-4, 0-0-1), captained by midfielder Arturo Reveles, assisted a red-hot forward Michael Blevins scoring in his third consecutive match.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” said Blevins. “Arturo did a good job finding me on that cutback, and it was just routine, far post header.”

At around the 75th minute, the Matadors would concede to a far post cross being beaten by a glancing header, which would slip past goalkeeper Merrick Cook.

“Soccer is a weird game. We didn’t put away our chances”, said CSUN head coach Terry Davila. “It’s always disappointing to not get the three points. Any Big West points are big points. We’re always gonna wanna win a game.”

The Matadors just edged out the Highlanders (2-4-2, 0-0-1), who had 14 shots to 13, respectively. CSUN had four in the first half and ten in the second, while UCR had ten in the first and three in the second.

Blevins’ early goal in the 9th minute dictated the first half of the match. The early goal would force the Highlanders to push the Matadors to one-on-one chances and forced shots.

The aggressiveness from Reveles led to a yellow card and warning from the referee, which made him wary of his play. The referees allowed for more tough challenges to be played even after pleas from UCR’s head coach Tim Cupello.

After conceding early, the Highlanders would respond with a trove of chances that would die down. This allowed for a lull in the game where long balls were played from the back, allowing forwards Blevins and Zion Wagoner to speed past defenders, creating chances and causing fouls.

Within ten minutes of the second half, the Matadors, still playing long balls, had drawn the game out to burn more energy as mistakes led to constant chasing of the ball.

As UCR made mistakes, CSUN could not seize the opportunity to score the ball. Multiple one-on-one chances and corners to headers shot over the goal were not capitalized.

This barrage of attacks led to a long ball that put Matadors forward Theom Samba in a one-on-one situation with the keeper.

Samba attempted to go around the Highlanders’ keeper but was brought down as the ball was gobbled up. The officials ignored penalty shouts from the bench.

The Highlanders would score in the 75th minute from a cross from the left side of the box far post to a header slipping past Cook.

“I had some clear-cut chances to put away,” said Blevins. “I think overall, we were stepping on their necks, and when we went one up, we let them back into the game.”

The Matadors would hold onto the ball after conceding, producing chances into the final third. But as time ran out, they could not score in those moments.

“I’m just gonna look at the tape and see what we can improve on,” Davila said. “Gotta always rotate with injuries and red cards. You gotta be prepared and have about 17 to 18 players to do well in the Big West.”

The Matadors will look to get back on track by facing off the Tritons of UC San Diego at the Triton Soccer Stadium on Saturday, October 5.