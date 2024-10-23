The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Lola Mormino’s journey from battling illness to training athletes

Miley Alfaro, Sports Reporter
October 23, 2024
Miley Alfaro
Lola Mormino, CSUN’s Strength & Conditioning Ice Hockey Coach, working with players.

Lola Mormino started her first fitness business at just 18 years old. Despite facing numerous health challenges throughout her life, she has gone on to become the strength and conditioning (S&C) coach for CSUN’s ice hockey team.

From a young age, Mormino has faced significant medical issues. She was diagnosed with cancer at birth, underwent hip surgery as a child and experienced paralysis at the age of 10. She also struggled with heart complications, which made her early years especially difficult.

“It was a pretty rough journey all the way from birth to 18 [years old]. That was the last year that I had pretty big health obstacles and issues. So once I healed from all of that, I wanted to learn as much about my body as I could. I used to play ice hockey as well, I played for about 10 years. I had to quit because of my health issues,” said Mormino.

After stepping away from ice hockey and overcoming her health problems, Mormino faced mental health struggles and loss of identity.

“I gained a lot of weight and lost myself completely and resorted to food as much as I could because I felt I had nothing else,” said Mormino.

In 2020, Mormino went through a weight loss journey, dedicated herself to learning about the body with the hope to one day help others with similar experiences. She quickly fell in love with the process. The day after she graduated high school, she passed the exam to become a certified personal trainer.

At just 18 years old, Mormino launched her own personal training business and began working with clients. She also interned at Mamba Sports Academy, now Sports Academy, where she expanded her knowledge of personal training. In April 2021, Mormino decided to open her first gym, Lola’s House.

Lola Mormino, CSUN’s Strength & Conditioning Ice Hockey Coach, working with players. (Miley Alfaro)

Mormino’s achievements did not stop here. For the past two years, she has been a hockey development coach for the Los Angeles Kings, working with youth players across the organization, from ages 6 (Little Kings) to 18 (Junior Kings). She also serves as part of the ice maintenance crew during LA Kings National Hockey League games

When asked about her experience training male athletes as the S&C Coach for CSUN’s ice hockey team.

“It’s how hard you push them and what you give to them and that kind of speaks for itself. It’s been a smooth process and all the guys are great, they’re super nice, especially because they know that I’m only there to make them better,” said Mormino.

In addition to her role as the S&C coach, Mormino also serves as the team’s nutritionist. She prepares personalized meal plans for the players and provides pre-game snacks, which she funds personally.

“They’re [CSUN’s ice hockey team athletes] grateful and it’s nice to be around people that appreciate what you do. So it’s been great honestly,” Mormino concludes.

When offering advice to women aspiring to succeed in this male-dominated field, she emphasized the importance of confidence.

“Confidence is key. I know that sounds pretty cliche, but if I wasn’t confident in what I did and what I have to offer, none of this would have happened,” she said.

“Holding your own, so standing your ground, Don’t let others take advantage of you, obviously that’s easier said than done, but the more you do it, the easier it gets. It’s like ripping off a band aid. It might sting for a second, but then it’s like, okay, that wasn’t actually so bad. And now it’s even better than before. So just stay confident and understand what you want and execute it,” said Mormino.

