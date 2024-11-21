CSUN announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

The CSUN athletics department announced on Wednesday morning that a new class will be inducted into the CSUN Hall of Fame for the first time in seven years.

The inductees include: Channon Fluker (women’s basketball), Don Strametz (track and field/cross country), Joseph Vaughn (football), and the 1987 national title-winning softball team.

CSUN will be hosting a ceremony for the class at the Warner Center Marriott in Woodland Hills on February 28, 2025.

Channon Fluker

Arguably the greatest player in women’s basketball program history, Fluker played for the Matadors from 2015-19 and left as one of the most decorated players in school history, regardless of sport. She was a four year starter and finished with four first team All-Big West selections and was a two-time Big West Player of the Year. Fluker also earned the Big West Defensive Player of the Year award twice and was named as the Big West Freshman of the Year during her first season.

Fluker led the Matadors to their most recent NCAA tournament appearance during the 2017-18 season. She holds an astonishing six records for the Matadors, including most points scored in a career with 2,119 as well as the record for blocks and rebounds.

Despite a storied program history, Fluker is only the third women’s basketball player to be named to the CSUN Hall of Fame. After her time in Northridge, she went on to play professionally overseas in Israel, Slovakia, Mexico, and Turkey.

Don Strametz

Don Strametz ended his coaching career at CSUN as one of the longest tenured coaches in school history. Strametz coached the women’s track and field team for over 30 years starting in 1980. In addition to coaching the women’s track and field team, Strametz began coaching the men’s team in 1985. He coached both programs for at least 25 years each before retiring in 2011 from coaching all together. Strametz also coached both the men’s and women’s cross country teams from 1979 until his retirement.

Strametz was a successful coach to say the least. He garnered 29 coach of the year awards throughout his time in Northridge. Not only did he find a lot of personal success as a coach, but Strametz won 21 conference championships during his tenure.

The CSUN Hall of Fame induction is just the latest of honors bestowed to Strametz. In 2015, Strametz was inducted into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame and is also a part of the Mt. SAC Relays Hall of Fame.



Joseph Vaughn

Joseph Vaughn is one of the most important players in the history of the now-defunct CSUN football program. Vaughn, who played safety, was recognized as the first CSUN football player to be named as an Associated Press I-AA All-American during his time in Northridge. Vaughn, a San Fernando Valley native, transferred into CSUN during his junior year after spending his first two years at Cal State Fullerton.

His presence at CSUN wasn’t immediately felt as he spent his junior season in 1993 as a backup before exploding onto the field his senior year. During his senior campaign in 1994, Vaughn led the team in tackles and tied a school record with nine interceptions, returning four of them for touchdowns. Those stats would be good enough for Vaughn to win the America West Defensive Player of the Year award.

Vaughn becomes the 12th football player inducted into the CSUN Hall of Fame. Tragically, he passed away on July 9, 2023 at the age of 50.

1987 Championship-Winning Softball Team

The fourth national title winning team in the CSUN softball program history, the 1987 team was coached by CSUN Hall of Famer Gary Torgeson and led by 10 all-conference players, including Beth Onestinghel, the player of the year, and Delanee Anderson, the pitcher of the year.

This is the fourth softball team inducted into the CSUN Hall of Fame as the 1983, 1984, and 1985 teams were also inducted as the Matadors went on an unbelievable stretch, winning four national titles in five years during the 1980s.

Torgeson was named to three different coach of the year awards, including NCAA Division II Coach of the Year, West Regional Coach of the Year, and CCAA Coach of the Year en route to the Matadors finishing with a 58-7 record.