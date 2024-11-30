CSUN women’s basketball losing streak extends to four games with loss to Pepperdine

The CSUN women’s basketball team returned home after a four game road trip on Nov. 27 to face off against the Pepperdine Waves.

In what was an offensive showcase for the Waves (4-2), the Matadors (2-4) were handed their fourth consecutive loss of the season, 84-58.

CSUN head coach Angie Ned was not made available for comment immediately after the game.

The Matadors were missing two key starters in grad transfer Nnenna Orji and guard Erika Aspajo.

Senior guard Erica Adams stuffed the stat sheet for the Matadors scoring 10 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Adams did struggle from the field, going 3-14.

The Waves came into this one already having faced three Big West conference foes in UC Irvine, UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton, coming away 2-1 in those games.

Things did get off to a good start for CSUN as they were keeping it competitive for the entirety of the first quarter.

Pepperdine guard Chloe Sotell made her presence felt early off the bench having two quick threes giving the Matadors defense fits as multiple players were seen chasing her around on the defensive side.

As the final seconds winded down in the first quarter, with the Matadors trailing 21-17 junior Laini Dahlin would catch a pass in the left corner and knock down a three just before the buzzer, giving CSUN momentum heading into the second quarter.

Just as quickly as it came, the momentum evaporated within seconds as back to back missed layups from center Sincere Hardwick on the opening possession followed by her substitution replacement, center Yves Cox, getting called for a traveling violation set the tone for what was to come in the period.

The Waves put on a clinic offensively after shooting more from the outside in the first quarter their offense switched to more ball movement and backdoor cuts and screen action leaving the CSUN defense scrambling.

CSUN went into the half with an 11 point deficit when the dust settled.

The Matadors shooting woes in the first half were a big factor in this one as they shot 11-35 from the field, while the Waves shot 16-33 from the field. CSUN went 4-21 from the field in the second quarter alone.

With adjustments made coming into the second half, an offensive avalanche ensued from both sides with both teams trading baskets early in the third quarter.

CSUN guard Jenna Kilty knocked two early threes but it did not make a dent into the deficit as the team still trailed by double digits for a majority of the half.

The Matadors relied on three point field attempts in the third quarter as they tried climbing back into the game. They shot 6-8 in the third but they had no points in the paint as they were 0-11.

Pepperdine continued to shoot lights out in the third quarter. The Waves shot 10-15, hence the reason why CSUN could never cut into the deficit they were in. As the quarter closed the Matadors were facing a 17 point deficit, trailing 67-50.

The fourth quarter was an uneventful one as Pepperdine kept their foot on the gas, with Ned deciding to remove three starters with seven minutes of play left. The team was down 22 at that point, but went to the bench to give some players valuable development minutes despite losing.

Pepperdine had five players reach double digits in this one headlined by guard Malia Mastora who scored 18 points and recorded seven rebounds and five assists.

As another game ends in disappointing fashion for the Matadors they look to refocus and snap a four game losing streak as they travel to UC Riverside on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. as it’ll be their first Big West conference game of the year.