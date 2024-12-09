OPINION: The “Short N’ Sweet” tour is for adults, leave the kids at home

Pop star sensation Sabrina Carpenter has just completed the United States leg of her tour after releasing her latest album, “Short N’ Sweet.” Many were highly satisfied with the performances, but others were furious, claiming it was “too much” for the kids in the audience.

News flash: Carpenter’s album was made for grown women, not little girls.

It is no one’s fault but the parents who are complaining. They should be more aware of the music their children are listening to and do more research before allowing them to go to a concert.

If it wasn’t clear enough with song titles like “Bed Chem,” the album is filled with sex talk and explicit lyrics.

Some of those include “Come right on me, I mean camaraderie,” and “I’m so fuckin’ horny.”

She begins the concert by coming out in a bath towel and revealing the color of her sparkly lingerie bodysuit, which varies between shows.

She wears a new pair of tights at every show that have phrases such as “Taste me,” written on them. She also places kiss marks in different places giving each performance something unique and fun to look forward to.

From 2014 to 2017, Carpenter starred as Maya Hart in Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World,” where she became publicly recognized.

Since then she has produced six studio albums, along with many singles her hit single “Espresso,” released on April 11, 2024, was arguably the song of the summer as it rose up to the Billboard Hot 100.

“Short N’ Sweet,” was then released on Aug. 23, 2024 and it also immediately found great success.

She is 25 years old and should be able to express herself in any way she wants. Just because she was once known as a Disney star doesn’t mean she must strictly create age appropriate content.

In an interview with Time, she discussed how some parents have strong opinions about her concerts and to that she said, “Don’t come to the show and that’s okay.”

She is well aware that her album isn’t for children. Parents need to do better at parenting if they have complaints about her music and concerts.

Carpenter has performed 33 times in the North American leg of this tour, and she expects to do 14 additional shows internationally.

Her concerts have consisted of women embracing womanhood as they put together outfits to emulate the theme, kiss each other on the shoulder to make a kiss mark for the full Carpenter effect, ask strangers to take their photos and sing their hearts out.

A fan favorite moment in the concert is when Carpenter performs her song “Juno,” as she runs to the front of the stage and demonstrates a new sex position at every show as she sings the lyrics, “Wanna try out some freaky positions. Have you ever tried this one?”

The crowd goes absolutely crazy each time as she performs in a bedazzled two piece outfit and completely blinged out platform boots with a heart shaped cutout on each side.

With Carpenter performing in lacy, sparkly and frilly lingerie, it’s no doubt her concerts are going to be spicy. Parents need to keep their children at home.