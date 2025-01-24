Rolling Loud Donates to Wildfire Relief Fund upon New Lineup Announcement

In light of the recent L.A. wildfires, Rolling Loud postponed the release of ticket sales and initiated a relief fund for the wildfire efforts.

As a part of this effort, the festival hosted a pop-up show in Miami this past Monday (1/20/25) featuring artists such as Luh Tyler and Ski Mask the Slump God and will be going live on Twitch for the Loud Aid Livestream. During the stream, fans can donate and purchase merchandise with all money raised during the live stream being donated to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund.

Regarding the festival, this year will feature a more diverse set of artists than in previous years and the lowest ticket prices to date. Rolling Loud is switching things up with a two-day setup, instead of the usual three-day festival—or that wild four-day curveball they pulled last year with Kanye West headlining a Thursday night.

This year’s headliners include Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky (tentatively, regarding his recent arrest and ongoing trial) and Peso Pluma, Rolling Loud’s first Mexican headliner.

This year’s lineup features a diverse range of artists, including Latino, African American, and Asian performers such as Molly Santana, who will be returning for her second Rolling Loud appearance.

Rolling Loud began in 2015 when two college best friends, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, turned their passion for throwing parties into “the world’s largest hip-hop festival.” The first Rolling Loud in Miami in 2015 featured artists such as Travis Scott and Schoolboy Q. Last month, Rolling Loud celebrated its 10-year anniversary with headliners Future, Playboi Carti, and, once again, Travis Scott. For all the students out there: Anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

In 2025, the festival returns to Los Angeles, starting at $179 for GA, as it takes over the Hollywood Park Grounds outside SoFi Stadium. Rolling Loud is continuing to bring together fans of all backgrounds and genres of rap, lifting the city’s spirits when LA needs it most.