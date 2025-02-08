CSUN men’s volleyball overpowers Dominican in home return

After returning from a two-game stretch in Virginia, No. 16 CSUN (8-2) defeated Dominican University of New York (1-5) Friday night at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The Matadors won convincingly, sweeping the match 3-0 and commanding the first and final sets. CSUN has been on a tear over the last three games, only dropping one set out of 10.

The first set started very close, with both teams trading blows back and forth. The Matadors quickly took control after a kill by redshirt sophomore stud Jalen Phillips and dominated the remainder of the set 25-14.

CSUN lost focus going into the second set and, following several errors, found themselves in an 8-3 hole. After a quick timeout by CSUN head coach Theo Edwards, the team dug their way out and made the rest of the set a close competition.

Edwards wanted to emphasize patience to his team during that pivotal timeout.

“We’re such a young team. You get into situations like that, and it feels like guys are trying to score four points in one play,” Edwards said. “The goal for us is just consistency. It’s one point at a time, and we’ve got to continue to refocus and do what we do.”

The message seemed to get through to the Matadors, who scored seven straight points during the set and took a late lead of 22-17. However, the Chargers didn’t concede easily, and the home crowd was on edge for most of the set. CSUN eventually dug deep and pulled out the second game 25-21.

The final set was a great all-around performance by the Matadors. CSUN went up quickly and never looked back, ensuring Dominican New York never got within three points or less. The Matadors finished the final set 25-16 to pull off the sweep.

CSUN middle blocker Stilian Delibosov was in great form for the entire match on both sides of the net. The freshman led the Matadors with nine kills and 10.5 total points against the Chargers while co-leading the team with three blocks alongside setter Donovan Constable.

Delibosov spoke about his chemistry with Constable and how it helped him dominate tonight’s match.

“Our receivers did a good job. Without receiving, we can’t set in the middle. Our setter Don and I have a good connection and we are expecting that connection to get better during the season,” Delibosov said.

Constable had a great offensive performance in the match as well. He ended the night with 31 assists, nine points and three service aces to help lead the team to victory.

CSUN continues their success against unranked opponents, but they have a tough game against No. 10 Pepperdine on the road.

Edwards’ message to the team going into the next matchup is to control what they can and play their brand of volleyball.

“The message doesn’t change. We’re trying to get better, so the approach is to continue to focus on the things we’re not doing well and continue to improve in the areas that we’re really doing a great job at,” Edwards said.

This match has huge implications for CSUN if they hope to climb up the rankings. The Matadors will take on the Waves on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.