CSUN Men’s basketball edges Long Beach State, secures season sweep

The standard for the CSUN men’s basketball team (17-7, 9-4) was raised last season after the team went 19-15 in Andy Newman’s inaugural year as head coach.

With seven games left in the regular season, the Matadors have a good chance to top their record from last year after they went on the road and took down Long Beach State 81-80 at the Walter Pyramid on Saturday evening. It’s the first season sweep over LBSU since 2020 for CSUN.

Although CSUN only won by one point, the score didn’t indicate how the game went. The Matadors were issued a technical foul after the game, long after the teams had shaken hands when the referees convened and issued the tech to CSUN. It would be a moot point as the Matadors held a three-point lead as time expired, but LBSU (7-17, 3-9) went on to sink the two free throws.

“Craziest game I have been a part of in a long time, but happy to come out on top. Our effort was a little sporadic but good enough at times when it really mattered and that’s the most important part,” Newman said.

CSUN forward Keonte Jones showed why he is the heart and soul of the team as he did a bit of everything in the win. The senior forward had 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three assists. Jones picked up his 11th double-double of the season and was two assists shy of his first triple-double.

Newman expressed how impactful Jones was in the win.

“He was a leader and a stud and the reason why we won, because we had him,” Newman said. “His effort, tenacity, and will to win was apparent out there. This game right here had his name written all over it.”

In his second year with the program, Jones’ talent and infectious energy quickly made him one of the Matadors’ leaders on and off the court.

“Keonte is a leader in the locker room. He’s a leader on the floor, and we go as he goes. It was great that he had it going tonight and our guys followed suit and that’s why we came out victorious,” Newman said.

Marcus Adams Jr. made significant contributions to the Matadors. The sophomore forward scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.

CSUN guard Scotty Washington had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the win. It was a homecoming for Washington, who hails from nearby St. John Bosco High School.

“I had a lot of family here, playing against a lot of familiar faces. It was personal,” Washington said. “I told my guys, let’s get this done…let’s close this one out early. Unfortunately, they made a run at the end, but we got it done in the end.”

The Beach kept this one close in the first half. Neither team found much separation, with the Matadors leading by as many as seven points, but saw LBSU whittle it down to a 43-41 Matador lead at the half. CSUN shot 48% from the field, but more importantly, was 8-11 at the free throw line compared to the Beach’s 4-10 first-half free throw stats.

Mid-way through the second half, CSUN found themselves with guards PJ Fuller II and Tyler Beard with four fouls. Battling through foul trouble, CSUN did just enough on the defensive side of the court to secure the win.

The Matadors will have a bye on Thursday, Feb. 13, before returning to Big West play on Saturday, Feb. 15, when they host Cal Poly at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.