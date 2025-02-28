The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN men’s basketball comeback attempt falls short vs. UC San Diego

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
February 28, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN guard PJ Fuller II (4) preparing to shoot the ball vs. UC San Diego on Feb. 27, 2025 at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The CSUN men’s basketball team came in with a full steam of momentum into Thursday night’s Big West conference game vs. UC San Diego. The Matadors were riding a seven-game winning streak, but cooled off against one of the hottest teams in the country in their 77-71 loss to the Tritons.

CSUN had a chance to potentially tie or even win the game with under a minute to go after PJ Fuller II sank two free throws to make it a two-point game, but the Tritons would hold on and close out the game on a 5-0 run to put the Matadors’ comeback hopes to rest.

With three games left in the season, the loss diminishes CSUN’s chances of finishing inside the top two in the conference. The Matadors currently sit with a 20-8 record and are 12-5 in conference play.

CSUN head coach Andy Newman was blunt about his team’s execution.

“I’m disappointed. We put ourselves in position to play for a championship and didn’t have our best stuff tonight, which is too bad,” Newman said. “We worked really hard to put ourselves in this position and we didn’t have our best stuff. In big games like this against really good teams, like UC San Diego is. You gotta be really good if you’re gonna beat them and we weren’t.”

Despite the loss, the Matadors got all they could from Keonte Jones, who had one of his best nights in a Matador uniform.

The senior forward put up a double-double performance, dropping 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jones continues to etch his name into the program’s history and sits tied at No. 8 in the all-time season leaders list for double-doubles with 13.

CSUN guard Tyler Beard (0) driving to the basket vs. UC San Diego on Feb. 27, 2025 at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. (Gabriel Duarte)

Coming into the game, Newman knew what the keys to winning the game were: rebounding and shooting the ball well. However, the Matadors shot just 36 percent from the field, including 27 percent from behind the arc and were out-rebounded in the first as UCSD jumped out to a 37-30 lead at the half.

“That’s a very well coached team with a lot of really good players that were really good tonight. and they deserved it. They came in here and they rebounded with us. All the things that we do really good, they took away from us,” Newman said.

CSUN amped it up offensively in the second half. They shot a much more effective 56 percent from the field and out-scored the Tritons 41-40 in the second half. The Matadors were much better at cleaning up off the glass and out-rebounded UCSD 18-13.

However, the Tritons managed to get key stops down the stretch to hold on and survive the Matadors’ late comeback attempt.

The grind doesn’t stop for the Matadors as they host UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, March 1 in another crucial game for seeding in the postseason tournament. CSUN retains sole possession of third place in spite of the loss and could seal up a first-round bye with a win over the Gauchos. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
CSUN men's basketball head coach Andy Newman speaks to players before a game against Cal State Fullerton at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. The Matadors defeated the Titans 82-63.
Column: Cherish him now, Andy Newman is destined for greatness
CSUN sprinter Kaliyah Poston racing to the finishing line.
CSUN Track and Field Athletics make their mark at MPSF Championships
A group of players huddle together before the national anthem to share words of encouragement and hype each other before the game against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN Baseball avoids sweep with win over BYU
Right-handed pitcher Jason Davis, 45, prepares to pitch the ball during the third inning to the Brigham Young University batter on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors’ slow start continues in second straight loss to BYU
Infielder Colton Boardman, 29, in his batting stance waiting to hit the ball against Brigham Young University pitcher on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors look to bounce back after tough loss
Mikayla Carmen prepares to swing during a game against Seattle University at Matador Diamond on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The Matadors lost 6-2.
Matadors look to improve performance post-CSUN Matador Classic