Shawn Chin-Farrell steps down as athletic director

The CSUN athletic department announced that Shawn Chin-Farrell, the university’s athletic director, is no longer with the university. Mary Beth Walker has been named the interim AD, and the university will commence the search for his replacement immediately.

A former CSUN Provost and VP for Academic Affairs, Beth Walker stepped down from her post in January of 2023 and has since served as a Professor of Economics and Consultant.

It’s the first time Beth Walker has served in any athletic administration capacity.

Chin-Farrell was hired away from Cal State San Bernardino in October 2022, replacing the outgoing Mike Izzi.

As the athletic director, Chin-Farell was a part of some significant moves around the university’s athletic department. Less than half a year on the job, Chin-Farrell secured a naming rights agreement with Premier America Credit Union for the on-campus arena, the Matadome.

He helped oversee the project to bring lights to Robert J. Hiegert Field and hired multiple coaches throughout his tenure, including the men’s basketball coach, Andy Newman.

Chin-Farrell’s sudden exit from the university is yet another move from an athletic department that has been looking for stability in recent years after being rocked by numerous scandals over the last 15 years.

CSUN’s search for their third athletic director in the last seven years will arguably be their most important, considering how college athletics is heading.

With NIL, the transfer portal, and now revenue sharing heavily impacting college athletics, the university’s next hire will be crucial for the future of the athletic department.