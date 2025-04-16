CSUN baseball sent scrambling in loss to Portland

The CSUN baseball team welcomed the Portland Pilots to Robert J. Hiegert Field on Tuesday afternoon for a midweek game. What looked to be an interesting non-conference matchup turned into a Pilots’ hit parade vs. the Matadors in a 14-6 Portland victory.

Coming into the game, the Matadors (8-24, 4-14) gave up five runs in the first inning in their last outing vs. UC San Diego this past weekend.

The start in this one was no different as the Pilots (16-20, 9-3) loaded the bases in the first inning and took advantage of the opportunity.

Portland went up 4-0 in a flash after a grand slam cleared the bases. Portland added two more runs in the frame, knocking out Matadors pitcher Tyler Mejia from his start early after recording only one out.

Mejia ended his day allowing six runs on four hits and faced only five batters before CSUN coach Eddie Cornejo turned to the bullpen.

The Matadors came away with a run of their own in the bottom half of the first inning after left fielder Andrew Becker recorded a sacrifice groundout to put CSUN on the board.

Portland’s lead quickly shot back up to six runs after the Pilots tacked on a run in the second inning. CSUN needed to respond quickly – and that they did.

A half inning later, CSUN infielder Trent Abel, who came into this game with a .352 average, continued his hot start to the season, knocked in two runners on an RBI single to cut the Pilots’ lead to 7-3.

All the momentum the Matadors gained quickly went away after Abel was caught stealing to end the inning. Portland quickly seized the moment and added six runs across the following two innings.

The fifth inning was arguably the roughest for CSUN as Portland scored five runs, highlighted by two RBI doubles. Before the Matadors knew it, they were down 13-3.

CSUN added a pair of runs off a two-run shot from Becker, who ended his night 1-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

After the two-run burst in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Matadors’ offense weren’t able to manufacture runs on the board.

Becker drove in three of the six runs for CSUN and credited his approach throughout the game.

“In my first at-bat I knew I had a runner on third, and I was in a two strike count. I knew I had to just put one in play even though it was just a groundout,” said Becker. “In the other at-bat I was in another two strike count, but I knew the pitcher had a curveball and I saw it out of the hand and just put a good swing on it.”

The Matadors have now lost eight out of their last ten games, dating back to March 30.

Becker spoke about the team’s recent struggles, highlighting the growth within the team.

“I feel like we’re growing a lot and we’re still competing. That’s all we can really ask for, just trying to compete everyday and get better. Each day is a new day to try and win, so we’re just trying to win each day,” said Becker.

The No. 6 Oregon State Beavers come into Northridge for a three-game set this weekend. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+. Game one is set for Thursday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.