Iran set to compete in 2026 FIFA World Cup after uncertainty, continues preparations

Iran’s national football team has secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after speculation over its participation. Tensions between Iran and other countries had previously raised concerns about the team potentially withdrawing from the competition.

Questions over Iran’s participation first arose in March after Iran’s Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali said the team would be unable to take part due to safety concerns amid ongoing conflict, ESPN reported. Donyamali said Iran “cannot participate” under the circumstances, raising concerns the team would withdraw from the tournament.

The matter has since gained worldwide attention, with Iran having already qualified for the 48-team competition, set to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Iran will be heading to its seventh FIFA World Cup, and is regarded as one of Asia’s most consistent sides, though it has not yet progressed past the group stage in its six previous appearances.

While expressing those concerns, global officials said Iran would be allowed to compete. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the U.S. will welcome Iran’s participation. According to ESPN, President Donald Trump also said the team is “welcome” at the tournament.

For some students, the situation highlighted how global conflict can affect international sports.

“I think it affects the tournament as the number of teams and groups have already been drawn,” Julie Flores, a CSUN student and soccer fan, said. “Situations like these change how we view the World Cup.”

She added that tensions could affect how fans experience the tournament.

“I just hope the conflict gets resolved and people can enjoy the World Cup,” Flores said.

Infantino confirmed on March 31 that Iran will indeed play, and there “are no Plans B or C” at this time. Iran has held several training camps and had friendly matches with other countries while continuing to train, according to Reuters, remaining active in its preparations for the tournament, including a 5-0 win over Costa Rica in Turkey.

Hector Flores Jr., a broadcast journalism major at CSUN, said safety concerns played a key role.

“The nation doesn’t want to risk the trip to the United States with the ongoing war situation,” Flores Jr. said. “The national team wants to make sure their players are safe.”

Flores Jr. added that Iran’s absence would have impacted the tournament.

“I have never seen a nation backing out of the World Cup because of the situation,” he said.

For Iranian students, the situation carries a more personal impact. Schaya Sharifi, a third-year CSUN student, said the possibility of withdrawal was understandable.

“I feel like they might withdraw mainly because of the way right now, and if it continues, it probably wouldn’t be safe for the players to travel,” Sharifi said.

Now that Iran’s participation has been confirmed, Sharifi said the decision brings pride.

“It makes me feel proud to see one of my countries competing in a sport I love,” Sharifi said.

Masih Shayanpour, an Iranian CSUN student, said the situation could be difficult for the team moving forward.

“The other teams are going to score a lot of goals, and it is embarrassing because the stadium will be full of Iranians chanting against the government,” Shayanpour said.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Iran’s situation highlights the intersection of global events and international sports, even as the team continues its preparations.