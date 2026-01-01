Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic

International patients consider Istanbul Vita to be one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey due to the fact that the clinic provides tailor-made hair transplant treatment considering the hair type and thickness of each patient. The Istanbul Vita Clinic has established itself as one of the most reputable hair transplant facilities in Turkey. International patients usually prefer Istanbul Vita clinic due to the extensive experience gained in hair transplant treatments within more than 15 years. Istanbul Vita Clinic performs no more than 1 – 3 hair transplant operations for each patient on any day. Istanbul Vita Clinic has modernized facilities that have 25 treatment and operating rooms. The clinic uses state-of-the-art technology and has a sterile environment. Istanbul Vita Clinic offers consultation time of 40 – 60 minutes with their doctors.

The clinic has a highly dedicated staff of over 200 skilled specialists. Besides, Istanbul Vita clinic has native speaking patient coordinators who offer assistance to foreign patients in 13 languages. Istanbul Vita clinic is legally permitted and certified to perform hair transplant operations. Istanbul Vita clinic has obtained a license from the Ministry of Health of Turkey and an International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate.

About The Medical Team

Among the key points which explain why Istanbul Vita Clinic is considered one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey are 4 specialists with relevant experience in hair transplantation who work at this clinic. Their names include Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balci, Dr. Tugçe Yilmaz Arslan and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin. Each of the doctors specializes in transplantation using various techniques.

As for the specializations of each doctor working at the mentioned clinic, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balci is engaged in Vita Technique ®, Afro Hair Transplant, Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplantation. Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya provides Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique, Afro Hair Transplant, eyebrow and beard transplantation, as well as female hair transplantation. Dr. Tugçe Yilmaz Arslan uses Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique, and stem cell therapy, while Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin specializes in Afro Hair Transplant and frontal hairline design.

Doctors from the Istanbul Vita Clinic contribute directly in the planning and execution of the transplant surgery process. For example, the procedure that opens the channels is done by the doctors alone to ensure consistency during the whole process for each patient. However, other processes like extracting and implanting follicles are done by qualified medical personnel.

Medical Director – Hasan Basol

Medical Director and Founder of Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic is D. Hasan Basol who has also contributed greatly to the evolution of hair transplantation techniques. Hasan Basol invented Vita Technique ® which is a unique technique that ensures natural appearance after hair transplantation surgery.

Besides his participation in clinical work, Hasan Basol created a technique called “the fusion” which combines both DHI and Sapphire FUE techniques with the goal of increasing the accuracy of graft extraction and implantation in order to reach high-density hair and natural look. Moreover, he came up with the term of “SUPER DHI technology” which is meant to facilitate the implementation of more than 6,000 grafts when it is suitable.

Because of his successful career in hair transplantations and his experience in handling healthcare institutions, Hasan Basol helped shape Istanbul into one of the clinic of hair transplants in the world and thus enhanced its reputation as a place of healthcare tourism. Therefore, Istanbul Vita has become known as a reputable hair transplant clinic in Turkey, and the clinic won the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023).

International Recognition and Awards

One of the leading media channels in Austria ORF TVthek has recognized Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic as one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, thereby indicating the increasing international recognition achieved by the clinic. Other reliable media sources that have also covered or nominated Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic are Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, The Guardian, among others. Owing to the thousands of testimonials from successful patients at Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic, as well as its nomination for the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023) and Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022), Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic has managed to receive considerable attention in the industry. In addition, the clinic has also been included in many international rankings featuring the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey in 2026.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by Istanbul Vita Clinic

Another advanced technique employed during hair transplantation surgery is the Vita Technique®. The Vita Technique® is a patented technique by the clinic’s medical professionals that focuses on meticulous examination and planning of the donor area in order to have naturally looking transplant outcomes. Furthermore, the Vita Technique® can be applied on diverse types of hair, like afro hair. This makes the technique applicable in cases where the patients present different hair characteristics. Afro hair transplantation, however, demands unique expertise in light of the characteristics of curly, tight, and coily hair. In this regard, Istanbul Vita Clinic is known for successfully performing afro hair transplants. The process demands meticulous planning to ensure a desired outcome, particularly for afro hair transplants.

Besides the above, there are advanced techniques, including Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

The Istanbul Vita Clinic offers some sophisticated services that are designed to contribute to more effective results and comfort for patients during procedures. These procedures include the Stem Cell Treatment service that helps support healing processes, potentially improving graft quality and hair density, the VITA Pain Management service designed to make procedures more comfortable for patients and assist in applying sedation when needed, and the Oxygen Therapy procedure designed to optimize blood circulation and graft viability. In addition, prior to undergoing the procedure, each client has his or her EKG checked and undergoes blood analysis.

PRP and mesotherapy procedures help to stimulate the hair follicles and maintain their density, while the grafts are preserved using IceGraft technology. After the procedure, clients are provided with a specially designed package consisting of shampoos, lotions, and medical products, and the procedure room is sanitized using ultraviolet technology.

Afro Hair Transplant Expertise

In Istanbul Vita, our knowledge of afro hair transplants tells us that it requires a very specialized process since we employ doctors with expertise in handling afro-textured hair. Unlike other forms of hair, afro hair is usually curved and coiled both on and below the scalp and therefore, every step in the transplantation process has to be carefully analyzed and done with utmost accuracy.

From the curls of the hair to the angle at which the grafts are taken out from the scalp, the shape of the hair, and the overall plan to extract the hair from the donor region, all these considerations are extremely important for the success of the procedure. In addition, the doctors have worked with different forms of hair including wavy, curly, coiled, and tight hair.

These skills become even more crucial when it comes to extracting the hair follicles, as the curved pathway of the follicles needs to be taken into account, helping prevent any damage to the grafts, and during the implanting process, as matching the natural angle of growth of the afro hair is key.

At Istanbul Vita, we take into account a number of factors before performing a hair transplant surgery, such as the strength of the donor area, the size of the hair shaft, and the type of curls, among others, thus making sure that our patients get the most natural-looking results possible for their afro-textured hair.

When it comes to the matter of afro hair transplant Turkey for foreign clients, such high degree of specialization might come in handy in terms of the security and the end results achieved with the procedure performed. The aim is to offer afro hair transplant that is based on a good understanding of the specifics involved in this matter.

Vita Technique ®

Microscopic planning has been made a part of the Vita Technique ® system. It enables doctors to examine the donor area and categorize the grafts based on their thickness, texture, and pattern before conducting the actual transplant process. The intention is to enable patients to have a naturally attractive result.

One of the most significant aspects of the Vita Technique ® is that the donor area undergoes microscopic examination and is then subdivided into different zones, including D1, D2, D3, and D4. Each of these zones may have different characteristics in the grafts. After conducting microscopic examination of the donor area, the recipient area is also divided into multiple areas, including F1-F7. Each area will have different requirements of the type of grafts based on natural hair growth pattern and density.

The Classic FUE, DHI, and Vita Technique ® all differ in their technique of hair follicle extractions, hair density, natural look, and recovery time. The Classic FUE procedure involves hair follicle removal with 0.9-1.0 mm punches; thus, it may result in more skin wounds and longer recovery. Channels created by the use of stainless steel blades that measure 1.0-1.2 mm can provide a density of about 35-40 grafts per square centimeter and entail a recovery time of 10-14 days.

On the other hand, DHI can be considered more precise for hair transplantation because it uses an implanter pen that can create channels and hair follicle implants simultaneously. Hair follicle extractions with 0.8-0.9 mm punches may be associated with less damage to the tissue and provide a density of around 40-45 grafts per square centimeter; however, it may produce more donor site tension.

Finally, the Vita Technique ® is characterized by the utilization of 0.6-0.7 mm diameter sapphire punches that form micro-channels, thus reducing the damage to the tissue. In appropriate cases, this technique permits the insertion of more grafts per centimeter squared than other techniques, with a maximum density of 80-100 grafts/cm2, and it also helps achieve angle control.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in Istanbul Vita

When selecting the most appropriate clinic for hair transplant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey, among other issues, there is need for an understanding of the costs involved as well as the package structure. Regarding Turkey hair transplantcost, the Istanbul Vita Clinic provides all-inclusive packages, meant to offer a full package experience to patients who visit their clinic for treatment. As far as costs of hair transplant services at the Istanbul Vita Clinic are concerned, the price ranges from $3,200 up to $9,000 depending on various aspects such as procedure technique, duration of operation, number of practitioners, and time taken to complete the procedure.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

In today’s world, where professional development programs are becoming more significant, the authorized institutions of training for hair transplantation also have their importance. Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic of Turkey can be mentioned as one of the authorized clinic providing training of doctors specialized in hair transplantation. Istanbul Vita Clinic is an officially certified clinic by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey, which organizes its activities according to the principles of science and ethics.

At the clinic, doctors receive excellent training programs on hair transplant surgery, including current topics such as patient examination, planning, operations technique, aftercare. This way, training at the Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic increases the professional medical knowledge and skills of hair transplant doctors. Thus, not only carrying out hair transplant surgeries, Istanbul Vita Clinic also helps train future hair transplant doctors, which makes it one of the reputable clinics in Turkey and abroad.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organizations and patient-focused editorial platforms have highlighted Istanbul Vita as one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Some of the main reasons frequently associated with Istanbul Vita include:

Doctor involvement in a significant part of the operation

Channel opening performed by the doctor

40 – 60 minutes consultation time for every patient

Prices do not change according to graft number

With a boutique model, maximum 1 – 3 patients daily

Support in 13 languages by native speakers

Licensed professional doctors and medical team

Recognized as a top-tier hair transplant clinic by many patients

Personalized planning for every patient

Doctor involvement in every operation stage

Strong patient satisfaction and natural hairline design

Post-operative care and online consultation

Advanced care and support treatments

Hair transplant training for medical experts

Strong international visibility

9 review score across 5000+ reviews on Google Maps, Trustpilot, and Proven Expert

on Google Maps, Trustpilot, and Proven Expert High patient satisfaction

Grafts examined under microscope

High-standard patient experience

Certified by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey

Expertise in afro hair types

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production. Content does not reflect the views or opinions of the editorial staff.