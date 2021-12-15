14 Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Disney+

Netflix is offering various Christmas films and classics for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s that time of year when you unwind, turn the fireplace on, curl up on the couch and binge-watch Christmas movies while drinking hot chocolate. Here are a few Christmas movies on Netflix and Disney+ — some new releases and some classics — that you and your family will enjoy.

Netflix

Klaus

Jesper gets sent by his father to an abandoned town called Smeerensburg to be their new postman. There he meets Klaus, a toymaker. Jesper and Klaus team up and collect the childrens’ wish lists and deliver the toys they asked for.

https://youtu.be/taE3PwurhYM

The Claus Family

Jules’ father passed away on Christmas Eve, which caused him to dislike Christmas. He then discovers his grandfather is Santa Claus and helps him save Christmas.

https://youtu.be/mOgHcgm-riI

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Elliot, a miniature horse, tries out to be the reindeer that replaces Blitzen, who announced he is retiring from Santa Claus’ sleigh team.

https://youtu.be/viUFB3Oitnk

The Knight Before Christmas

Brooke, a high school teacher, has lost all hope to find love. That is until she meets her knight in shining armor, who gets transported from the Middle Ages to present day.

https://youtu.be/-JtwROpSVWc

The Princess Switch

A duchess and a baker, who look like twins, switch places a week before Christmas.

https://youtu.be/-WBhj57fHeI

The Christmas Chronicles

The siblings Kate and Teddy help Santa Claus deliver all the presents to the children after his sleigh crashes.

https://youtu.be/YaeDa_Uempk

A Boy Called Christmas

A young boy named Nikolas searches for his father and finds an elf village called Elfhelm along the way.

https://youtu.be/aFI_aiidke0

Disney+

Home Alone

The McCallisters take a family vacation to Paris for Christmas, but they accidentally leave behind 8-year-old Kevin, who has to protect his home from two robbers.

https://youtu.be/dzdpqRGA1qc

Noelle

Noelle Kringle, daughter of Santa Claus, is on a mission to search for her brother Nick, who fled the North Pole before Christmas Eve. Nick is next in line in their family to become Santa Claus.

https://youtu.be/DBDnQkQUTGU

Jingle All the Way

Howard Langston goes out on Christmas Eve to get his son Jamie a toy he really wants for Christmas. He then learns that the toy is sold out everywhere. However, he is determined to not let his son down.

https://youtu.be/jhJYMEzQA-Q

Santa Clause

Scott Calvin, a single father, finds himself as the new Santa Claus when he puts on Santa’s red coat.

https://youtu.be/Bx8FX7etF_8

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, goes through a door which takes him to Christmas Town, a world he has never seen before. His goal is to bring Christmas Town to Halloween Town, which causes trouble.

https://youtu.be/wr6N_hZyBCk

A Christmas Carol

Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly man who despises Christmas, gets transported through his past, present and future by three ghosts.

https://youtu.be/VZ3lr3urgDU

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

A young girl named Clara unlocks a magical box with a special key. It transports her to a world filled with mystical nutcrackers, gingerbread soldiers and mice.

https://youtu.be/BXfxLIuNJvw