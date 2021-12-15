14 Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Disney+
December 15, 2021
It’s that time of year when you unwind, turn the fireplace on, curl up on the couch and binge-watch Christmas movies while drinking hot chocolate. Here are a few Christmas movies on Netflix and Disney+ — some new releases and some classics — that you and your family will enjoy.
Netflix
Klaus
Jesper gets sent by his father to an abandoned town called Smeerensburg to be their new postman. There he meets Klaus, a toymaker. Jesper and Klaus team up and collect the childrens’ wish lists and deliver the toys they asked for.
The Claus Family
Jules’ father passed away on Christmas Eve, which caused him to dislike Christmas. He then discovers his grandfather is Santa Claus and helps him save Christmas.
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Elliot, a miniature horse, tries out to be the reindeer that replaces Blitzen, who announced he is retiring from Santa Claus’ sleigh team.
The Knight Before Christmas
Brooke, a high school teacher, has lost all hope to find love. That is until she meets her knight in shining armor, who gets transported from the Middle Ages to present day.
The Princess Switch
A duchess and a baker, who look like twins, switch places a week before Christmas.
The Christmas Chronicles
The siblings Kate and Teddy help Santa Claus deliver all the presents to the children after his sleigh crashes.
A Boy Called Christmas
A young boy named Nikolas searches for his father and finds an elf village called Elfhelm along the way.
Disney+
Home Alone
The McCallisters take a family vacation to Paris for Christmas, but they accidentally leave behind 8-year-old Kevin, who has to protect his home from two robbers.
Noelle
Noelle Kringle, daughter of Santa Claus, is on a mission to search for her brother Nick, who fled the North Pole before Christmas Eve. Nick is next in line in their family to become Santa Claus.
Jingle All the Way
Howard Langston goes out on Christmas Eve to get his son Jamie a toy he really wants for Christmas. He then learns that the toy is sold out everywhere. However, he is determined to not let his son down.
Santa Clause
Scott Calvin, a single father, finds himself as the new Santa Claus when he puts on Santa’s red coat.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, goes through a door which takes him to Christmas Town, a world he has never seen before. His goal is to bring Christmas Town to Halloween Town, which causes trouble.
A Christmas Carol
Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly man who despises Christmas, gets transported through his past, present and future by three ghosts.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
A young girl named Clara unlocks a magical box with a special key. It transports her to a world filled with mystical nutcrackers, gingerbread soldiers and mice.