Global Talks: International CSUN student shares experience on adjusting to American individualism

Global Talks is a podcast series that talks to international students and discusses their adjustment to the United States educational system.

In this episode, Kamryn Martell speaks with Gabbie Puzon, a CSUN graduate student that moved from the Philippines in August 2016. Puzon discusses the power dynamics of the student/teacher relationship and the differences in community culture.

Hosted by Kamryn Martell

Produced by PJ Shahamat

Music by https://www.purple-planet.com/