Global Talks: International CSUN student shares experience on adjusting to American individualism
February 8, 2022
Global Talks is a podcast series that talks to international students and discusses their adjustment to the United States educational system.
In this episode, Kamryn Martell speaks with Gabbie Puzon, a CSUN graduate student that moved from the Philippines in August 2016. Puzon discusses the power dynamics of the student/teacher relationship and the differences in community culture.
Hosted by Kamryn Martell
Produced by PJ Shahamat
Music by https://www.purple-planet.com/