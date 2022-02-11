Big Show returns, in-person for Spring 2022

Associated Students Productions announced on their Instagram earlier this week that Big Show will be returning for the spring semester.

The event is set to take place on March 12 at 3 p.m. on the University Lawn, with only CSUN students and staff allowed to attend. In past years, guests accompanied by someone with ties to the university and CSUN alumni were able to purchase tickets to Big Show as well, but AS Productions has limited them due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“Our team concluded that keeping this event limited to CSUN students would help us keep track of everyone’s safety,” said CSUN’s AS Productions Instagram account. “We hope to open Big Show back up to guests in the future, but for now CSUN students’ safety is our top priority.”

While information on specific COVID-19 protocols have not been released yet, the safety rules used for previous concerts will also apply to this event.

Big Show was last held in person during the 2019 fall semester, but they hosted a livestream of Diplo and Atrak’s performances during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it typically occurs in October, Big Show was moved to the spring semester when coronavirus infection rates were expected to be lower.

Previous Big Show events have seen artists such as Dillon Francis, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg and Tyga. AS Productions will release more information on this year’s artist lineup in the coming weeks.

Students will soon be able to purchase tickets to Big Show for $25, but will be limited to one per account. AS has yet to announce where tickets can be purchased.