Good grief: CSUN theater presents a comedy of mourning

The CSUN theater department hosted its interpretation of the play “House of Bernarda Alba” on Feb. 23 at the Little Theatre located in Nordhoff Hall.

The play “House of Bernarda Alba” is based in 1946 Spain. The story is about a newly widowed woman named Bernarda Alba, who forces her five daughters Augustias, Magdalena, Amelia, Martirio and Adela into mourning after the tragic death of her husband. The story follows the battle the five daughters face while adjusting to Bernarda’s rules and battling their own desires. This play went through the five stages of grief within 90 minutes, leading the audience to feel that they are too in mourning.

As the curtains opened, the audience was transported to 1946 Spain. As each character came out and intensified their scene, the audience was fully immersed in witnessing the emotions of lust, passion, betrayal and determination.

The play began with Bernarda’s mother Maria Josefa, played by CSUN student Lexi Greenslade. Maria entered the stage and left screaming for Bernarda. The audience loved the introduction of the play because it set the tone of the play as expressive and funny. As I was leaving the theater, I overheard audience members acknowledging the character of Maria, and saying how she was their favorite.

Bernarda Alba was played by Asia Herbison. Augustias, who is known as the “ugliest” and oldest daughter of Bernarda, was played by Nya Anya. Magdalena, who is known as the “mournful” daughter of Bernarda, was played by Alexa Spitzer. Amelia, who is known as the “bookworm” daughter of Bernarda, was played by Riana Brodbin. Martirio, known as the “respectful” daughter of Bernarda, was played by Hannah West. Adela, who is known as the “rebel” daughter of Bernarda, was played by Daisy Acosta.

Each student contributed their own personalities to the characters they were portraying. The audience loved the actresses’ interpretation of their characters and were laughing for the entirety of the show. Watching the play felt like watching a sitcom and a telenovela at the same time. The main thing that stood out about the play was the modern take it presented.

The audience was full of friends and family of the actresses. Although phones were not allowed to be on as the play was going, you were able to mentally capture every moment. The play was 95 minutes long and there was no intermission.

The best part of the play, in my opinion, was the dialogue between Adela and those around her. Adela is such a strong character, and through Acosta’s interpretation of the character, you feel almost like you’re in a similar situation as she was. Adela was limited as to what she could do and proved that love conquers all. I would say the interpretation of Adela vaguely reminded me of Romeo and Juliet at some moments, but Adela’s character was a perfect example of how far some would go for love and how lust is limitless.