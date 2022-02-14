Just how much more effective are KN95, N95 masks?

With in-person classes fully reopening on Monday, Feb. 14, here’s how to be better equipped when coming back to campus. While students are not required to wear specialized filtering masks such as N95s and KN95s, they are highly recommended due to their tight seals and efficient filtering of airborne particles. With the highly contagious omicron variant now accounting for over 99% of COVID-19 cases, it’s better to mask up with the right equipment and stay safe.