CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of March 4

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees as of Friday, March 4, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 634 to 643 as of March 4, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There are seven students and two campus employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 26 and March 4.

Only 38.38% of students and 49.32% of employees reported that they have received their vaccine booster shots. This is a 0.26% increase for students and a 2.2% increase for employees since last week.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 89.3% for students, and 94.4% for employees, based on self reporting. Seven percent of students and 3.3% of employees have been given vaccine exemptions by the school.