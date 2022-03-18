Big Show 2022 recap

A fan sits on the shoulders of the crowd as Can2 B2B and Lo$t Visuals perform at Big Show at CSUN on March 12, 2022.

A crowd of CSUN students gathered on the University Lawn for AS Productions’ annual Big Show on March 12, 2022, four years after the concert was last held in person.

Headlined by Blxst, the Los Angeles rapper and singer performed hits from his 2020 debut EP “No Love Lost,” as well as songs from past projects.

Three CSUN students had the opportunity to perform their own 45-minute sets on the Big Show stage before Blxst made his entrance.

Opening up the event was student DJ Christian Mojica, otherwise known as MAC. The DJ duo of Andrew Cantu and Daniel Hurtado, also known as Can2 and LOST VI$UAL, followed and continued to hype up the crowd leading up to Blxst’s performance.

Despite Big Show not having as big of a turnout and or headliner this year, its in-person return may be a promising sign of what the AS Productions team will later be able to offer to students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click the play button below to hear audio from Big Show 2022 with narration by Brandon Sarmiento

Produced by PJ Shahamat