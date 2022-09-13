Women’s soccer game canceled due to online threat

A women’s soccer game between UC Irvine and CSUN was canceled due to threats made on social media on Sept. 11, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. The field was left empty as campus police advised everyone to stay away from campus.

Players and spectators at CSUN’s Performance Soccer Field were forced to evacuate mid-warmup, moments before a women’s soccer match against UC Irvine, due to a campus-wide threat of violence on Sunday.

The threat was made on a private social media account operated by an individual who is not a CSUN student, and who was previously arrested in 2016 for threats of violence toward a local high school, according to an email from CSUN’s Department of Police Services. A follow-up email later Sunday night announced that the person in question was taken into custody, and that the campus is now open and operational.

Christine Johnson, head coach for the CSUN women’s soccer team, took immediate action and moved her players to safety, advising them to leave campus or stay in their dorms.

“It’s a first. I’ve never experienced that,” said Johnson. “I know UCI traveled here, and we’re hoping to get that game rescheduled as soon as possible.”

While CSUN was not put into an official lockdown, the community was advised to stay away from campus, and residents were told to either remain in their buildings or temporarily leave.