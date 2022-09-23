CSUN lifts mask mandate

CSUN will no longer require masks in classrooms, laboratories and the University Library beginning Oct. 3, according to an email sent from school administration officials on Friday afternoon.

The administration also reported that there is “substantial herd immunity” on campus, citing a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and a high vaccination rate among students and school employees.

Based on self-reporting, 83.7% of students and 90.1% of employees are vaccinated and boosted, according to the school’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Though mask usage will no longer be required, it is still encouraged by the school.

“For those who prefer to wear masks, we welcome this and support your decision to do so,” read the announcement.

Daily health screening surveys, as well as vaccination and booster requirements, will remain in place.

This comes on the same day that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health dropped its mask mandate for public transportation.