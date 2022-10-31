Sports Tri-Force: Episode 4

Welcome to Sports Tri-Force, the sports podcast of The Daily Sundial. We are now in our fourth podcast. I’m once again joined by Luis Silva and Benjamin Miller, who have returned for their third podcast. This time around, we discussed our predictions for the NLDS and ALDS now that the wild-card round has wrapped up. We also continued our weekly discussion of the NFL, which included the Davante Adams situation, as well as our predictions for the NBA season and the drama surrounding the Warriors and Celtics. This led us into our conversation about the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. Lastly, we gave our predictions for the FIFA World Cup and talked about which groups have the strongest teams.