Conversations with Kodi: Kenzie Capers

Marzetta Gyimah
Kenzie Capers in Florida on Aug. 1, 2022.
Kodi Mabon, ReporterDecember 15, 2022
Kenzie Capers is a model, influencer and artist. Capers discusses her journey and what keeps her motivated to keep pushing herself while managing life outside of social media.
