Photo Story: Mountaineering Matadors climb Fossil Falls

Yuri Ruvalcaba tries the big rappel on Oct. 15, 2022, at Fossil Falls in Inyo County, Calif.

Students pushed themselves to new levels at Fossil Falls in Inyo County, California, during the rock climbing and mountaineering class offered through CSUN’s Department of Recreation and Tourism Management.

This field trip makes up the majority of the grade earned in the class, with the goal of pushing the students to learn new skills.

The weekend involved lots of hands-on lessons for everyone, including rock climbing, rappelling and ascending. There was also a short lesson in multi-pitch climbing and building anchors.

Some students climbed routes and aided others, while others encouraged their classmates as they watched from below.

Additionally, the three-day trip gave students the opportunity to experience the full outdoor experience of camping in tents.