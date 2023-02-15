Black-owned restaurants in the San Fernando Valley

Black History Month is a time to celebrate and embrace Black culture and traditions, which can’t be spoken about without mentioning food.

From Jamaican cuisine to traditional Southern soul food, this list should provide you with a basic guide on some traditional Black meals and the local restaurants that serve them.

Jerk Wings Cafe

On the corner of Tampa Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, there is a little Jamaican restaurant that is easily missed if you’re not paying attention. Jerk Wings Cafe is a family-owned business, run by chef Mark Gladstone, and according to their website, it has been described by customers as “the feeling of Jamaica.” Beef oxtail, curried jerk chicken and steamed vegetables; these are just a few customary Jamaican dishes on the menu. The restaurant also offers vegan options. If you want a piece of Jamaica, Jerk Wings Cafe is the place where Jamaica can be found.

Hoodbaby Soulfood

With reasonable prices and an online ordering system, Hoodbaby Soulfood offers a vast variety of soul food options: fried chicken, jambalaya and gumbo, just to name a few. The restaurant is located on Nordhoff Street and Canoga Avenue, if you’re looking for a classic soul food dinner during this Black History Month.

Les Sisters’ Southern Kitchen & BBQ

Since 1986, Les Sisters’ Southern Kitchen & BBQ has been serving up Southern cuisine on Devonshire Street, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. With rave reviews from restaurant critic Elmer Dills, the Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Daily News, this Black-owned family business has gained so much success that they were able to open up a sister restaurant, no pun intended, called Les Sisters’ #2. The menu is diverse, with both traditional Southern soul food and Cajun cuisine, and the restaurant embodies the taste of what Black History Month is about.

Main Kitchen Cafe

With seating inside or on the patio, this quaint little cafe is filled with the aromas of a home-cooked breakfast. The extensive menu provides an array of local, fresh and organic breakfast options including pancakes, eggs and french toast. You name it, they have it. As a staple in Granada Hills, breakfast is always on the menu at Main Kitchen Cafe.

My Fish Stop

My Fish Stop reels in at number five on this list, specializing in all things under the sea. Featuring wall-to-wall paintings of coral reefs and fish, the restaurant’s ambience ignites taste buds for some deep-fried seafood. Their locations in North Hollywood and Sherman Oaks have the same menu, but offer the convenience of choosing either restaurant, depending on where you are in the San Fernando Valley.

Mardi Gras Tuesday

Bringing Mardi Gras to the Valley, Mardi Gras Tuesday has all the feels of New Orleans, from the live jazz bands that play all weekend long to the beignets served for dessert. Mardi Gras Tuesday on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks keeps the party going throughout brunch, lunch and dinner everyday of the week.

Cea-Lo L.A

Black-owned Cea-Lo L.A made its grand opening in 2021 on Sepulveda Boulevard. Owner and chef Christopher Montgomery said that, “Every day is a new day to prove yourself.” Proving himself is exactly what Montgomery does every day, except on Sundays and Mondays when the restaurant is closed. From seafood to chicken, to vegan and vegetarian options, Cea-Lo L.A has a wide range of foods to choose from.