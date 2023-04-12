CSUN men’s basketball guard De’Sean Allen-Eikens arrested for reportedly punching a police officer

Matadors guard De’Sean Allen-Eikens moves against Golden Eagles player Luke Alviar at the Premiere America Credit Union Arena on Nov. 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN men’s basketball player De’Sean Allen-Eikens was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the middle of March after reportedly punching a police officer twice. Allen-Eikens is reported to have been released on a $1,000 bond.

According to Capital Journal, the basketball player was at a party at the Rock Bar near Las Olas Beach right before spring break. He reportedly got in a fight with a bouncer, who asked him to leave. The bouncer allegedly tackled Allen-Eikens to the ground and punched him.

In released body camera footage, Allen-Eikens can be heard asking what he did wrong and for his fellow party-goers to back him up, as reported by WPLG Local 10.

“You just gonna let him hit me in the face?” Allen-Eikens asked the crowd that gathered at the scene.

Police officer Joseph Perez showed up at the scene and, according to Local 10, received two blows to his face from the 6-foot-6-inch tall, 215-pound guard before the officer punched Allen-Eikens back. He then reportedly tackled the basketball player, who said he couldn’t breathe as Perez held him down.

According to OutKick, Perez wrote in his report that Allen-Eikens was visibly intoxicated with an “unknown substance.” Local 10 reported that Allen-Eikens was first taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be medically cleared before being transported to Broward Main Jail.

The 22-year-old faces six charges that were read to him in bond court, according to WSVN 7News, including battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Allen-Eikens was released on a $1,000 bond, the channel reported.

Allen-Eikens was the only player who started every game for the Matadors this season, averaging 11.1 points and 5 rebounds per game. He is listed as a redshirt junior, which means he still has a year of eligibility left.

At this time, CSUN’s athletic department has declined to comment on the matter. The Sundial has also reached out to Allen-Eikens with a request for comment, but he has not responded.