Review: ‘Cable Girls’

It follows the lives of four women who have captured the hearts of many through their struggles and challenges in working as operators for a phone company in 1920s Madrid.

Originally titled “Las chicas del cable,” its main focus is women’s struggles during the early 20th century.

The series is narrated by the main protagonist Alba Romero, played by Blanca Suárez, who has her own story and a life that she must keep a secret to be able to work.

Alba changes her name to Lidia and tries to conquer a telecommunications company that her unexpected first true love is running.

The story of each woman is unique and compelling. There is Marga, played by Nadia de Santiago, who is alone in Madrid with no one to reach out to. Carlota, played by Ana Fernández, who is spoiled and rich and wants to break free from her controlling family. Ángeles, played by Maggie Civantos, is a mother and works the job of a phone operator, which her husband completely disapproves of.

Working in one of the largest telecommunications companies in Madrid, these women felt it was an accomplishment, and didn’t want to let go of it.

In a century where men were controlling and misogynistic, ultimately, their goal was to be liberated and independent. It was a time when women wanted to be able to work and do things on their own, but the reality was they were living in a man’s world.

Sexism was shown throughout this series, and it was empowering to see these four women do anything they could to stand up for themselves. They tolerated abuse and embarrassment, yet found a way to escape what held them back.

“Cable Girls” is a charming and well-written series that will have you invested in every episode you watch. It includes the right mix of romance, drama and female empowerment, which is worth watching.