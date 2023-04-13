WAR to hold 50th anniversary concert at CSUN

WAR will be performing a 50th anniversary concert at The Soraya on Saturday, April 15. The American band mixes elements of different musical genres such as funk, rock, R&B and blues.

Formerly known as Eric Burdon & WAR, the group was formed in 1969 by Burdon, a vocalist, and Jerry Goldstein, a record producer. Goldstein was drawn to the band’s sound when he witnessed members of what would later become WAR performing with the football player Deacon Jones at a bar in the San Fernando Valley, according to their website. The band produced most of its music in the 1970s, including the popular songs “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” “Gypsy Man,” “Low Rider” and “Summer.” In the late 1970s and 1980s, the band lost three original members, B.B. Dickerson, Charles Miller and Thomas “Papa Dee” Allen, but gained four new, Luther Rabb, Pat Rizzo, Ronnie Hammon and Alice Tweed Smith.

Singer and keyboardist Lonnie Jordan is the last of the founding members remaining in the band. He now performs alongside Scott Martin, Mitch Kashmar, Rene Camacho, Marcos J. Reyes, Sal Rodriguez and James Zota Baker.

The band has not released any new music since the release of their 2014 album, “Evolutionary,” with the exception of compilation albums and remixes.