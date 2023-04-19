CSUN Athletics announces new men’s basketball head coach

CSUN men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson calls for a timeout. With a significant gap in the score, the team is exhausted from running defense against UC Riverside on Jan. 22, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN Athletics announced the hiring of Andy Newman as the new men’s basketball head coach this week. Newman is the eighth basketball coach in program history and takes the helm from recently retired coach, Trent Johnson.

Newman enters the Matadors program after leading California State University, San Bernardino to four consecutive winning seasons, as well as three NCAA Division II Tournament berths.

“I am ecstatic to have been chosen as the next Head Men’s Basketball Coach at CSUN,” Newman told CSUN Athletics. “I would like to thank President Erika Beck, Vice President Colin Donahue, and Director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell for this incredible opportunity. Their belief in me is greatly appreciated, and I intend to make them, as well as the entire community, proud of the efforts of the men’s basketball program on the court and in the classroom.”

Newman was granted the California Collegiate Athletic Association Coach of the Year award in two of his seasons at CSUSB. During his tenure with the program, his players earned 16 all-conference accolades.

Newman is familiar with the Big West Conference, as he was the lead assistant coach for Cal State Fullerton from 2003-2013. In his final season at Fullerton, Newman was elevated interim head coach and led the Titans to become the highest-scoring offense in the Big West Conference.

“I plan to bring an exciting, fast paced, team-oriented style of basketball back to the Valley,” Newman told CSUN Athletics. “We will entertain the Matador faithful by lighting up the scoreboard and competing for championships. My wife Kellie, along with my two sons Luke and Kade, are honored to be joining the CSUN family. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Newman will be introduced as the new head coach at a press conference Monday at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. This will be the official start of Newman’s time as the CSUN men’s basketball head coach. The time of the press conference is yet to be determined.