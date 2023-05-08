Review: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is an exquisite film that captivates viewers with an adventure into the multiverse and some comedy to go along with it.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert gave audiences a unique feeling that felt, all in all, like everything, everywhere and all at once.

The film won seven Oscars, including for best picture, which was a massive accomplishment for the cast and the film itself. The diversity and the representation of actresses and actors are shown throughout the film and were recognized heavily during the ceremony.

The film impacted the Asian American community by showing how important representation is. Historically, there are plenty of biased and stereotypical representations of this community, and this film helped show that many of them are wrong.

Jamie Lee Curtis accepted the award for best supporting actress for this film, making it her first Oscar win. She also gave thanks to many of her fans during her acceptance speech.

Another significant performance that stole the hearts of many spectators was the one of the charismatic Ke Huy Quan. As predicted, he won the award for best supporting actor for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Quan started as a child actor for films like “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” which is where he started to get recognized in Hollywood. His triumph came from a big comeback after feeling as if his time on the big screens was ending.

After almost leaving acting in the ‘90s due to the lack of job opportunities for Asian actors, he decided to come back after he started to see more Asian representation with the film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Quan rings out the true meaning of what it feels like to be inspirational, and his aspirations make him incredible to watch. With his huge heart and emotional performance, Quan is someone you will always be excited to watch.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” shows how being a mess is okay. The multiple ideas and effort that is put into this film made it win its well-deserved Oscars, and its style is something you can’t compare to anything.