Writer’s pick: The Sundial’s playlist for the summer

As we near the end of the semester and turn our attention to summer break, it’s time to look forward to new songs suited for the season. These songs are great to listen to for any occasion this summer, whether that be at house parties, at the beach or when hanging out with friends.

“Slide” – Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean, Migos

This is the summer song. This track has been a staple in most summer playlists since it came out in 2017, and it would be wrong to omit it. The song perfectly captures summer with its instrumentals, catchy chorus and the verses delivered by Quavo and Offset of Migos. This song is a summer staple for good reason.

“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino

This 2018 song from Gambino features a very laid-back instrumental and spacey vocals, adding to the track’s summer vibe. Even with summer vibes, the song has a profound message that touches on various environmental issues. The song utilizes relaxed instrumentals to get the message across to the listener.

“Frontin’” – Pharrell Williams feat. JAY-Z

This song is timeless. It brought us one of JAY-Z’s best verses and a catchy lead melody. The pre-chorus allows it to build up and later resolve in the chorus. The guitar is easily recognizable and it can suit a variety of different summer settings.

“WHARF TALK” – Tyler, The Creator feat. A$AP Rocky

This song just feels like being outside and soaking up the sun. Tyler raps on the refrain, “Where we goin’? We should get lost/ No more questions, let the wharf talk, uh.” The overall atmosphere is very bright and is well suited to be the perfect beachside song. It should be a mainstay on any summer playlist.

“MAGIC” – Vince Staples, Mustard

Adding some West Coast flare to the playlist, Staples flows effortlessly over the upbeat instrumental. The slick G-Funk-inspired beat provides an excellent backdrop for Staples to effectively deliver his verses. The song is perfect for playing loud at a party to get heads bobbing.

“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar, Blxst, Amanda Reifer

One of the standout tracks from “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” continues its popularity, having just reached its one-year anniversary of being released. Lamar, Blxst and Reifer come together to create one of last year’s better rap and R&B blends. It’s a beautiful track many can relate to and its message, which is a substantial part of the song, is not lost in its production.

“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

This song has potential to become the song of the year and it’s hard to see it losing its momentum. The unexpected collaboration brought a very quotable verse from Ice Spice. The sheer popularity of this song makes it instantly recognizable by almost anyone and it will continue to be heard throughout the summer.

“10%” – KAYTRANADA, Kali Uchis

Let’s switch it up with this dance-pop track. KAYTRANADA’s production supplements Uchis’ vocals very well and creates an unforgettable track. Her delivery on the pre-chorus and chorus leads well into the confidence she displays in the verse. This song should be played at parties this summer to get people up and moving.

“AREA CODE” – Paris Texas

This song is for late summer nights. The low-key production of the song brings home the blend of indie rock and rap. The repetitiveness of the chorus and the bridge makes this track easy to listen to, yet it sounds refreshing after every listen.

“Passionfruit” – Drake

Drake is inevitable in a summer soundtrack. From the sample in the beginning, this song is meant to be played among a group of people. Drake created a dancehall-inspired track that continues to be placed on summer playlists years after its release.