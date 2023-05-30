Review: ‘10,000 gecs’ by 100 gecs – A hyperpop earworm

The long-awaited second studio album and label debut from the hyperpop group 100 gecs, “10,000 gecs,” finally arrived to the delight of hyperpop fans and “geccers” alike.

Consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, 100 gecs are known for having subversive lyrics, being upbeat and provoking at the same time. Their new release is already being recognized as a landmark experimental pop-rock album, with a hint of ska that’s scattered throughout their songs. This is notably one of the first albums where lead singer Laura Les chose not to use heavy voice modulation in her vocals, as she felt more comfortable with her voice than in her previous albums.

The album examines themes of identity, self-reflection, commentary on Hollywood’s society, and, most of all, having fun. It explores this in a vibrant and joyful manner.

The album opens with “Dumbest Girl Alive,” a song that begins with the iconic “THX Deep Note” found in movies, which gets shot down with an explosive guitar riff. Les talks about herself on the track, giving it the title “Dumbest Girl Alive,” speaking on the idea that the public often preserves her or other transgender women as “dumb.” The lyrics recognize the criticisms but brush them off, giving a tone of not caring and embracing the fact that she’s “dumb” because she can’t count the massive amounts of money she’s making. The song is powerful, with lyrics expressing pride in self-identity, alongside the instrumentation of electric guitar riffs and bass drops that provide a deep song overall.

“Hollywood Baby,” the third track off the album, slows the tempo but gives weight to the stop-and-go nature of the guitar and drum notes’ pairing to the lively chorus. The commentary on the Hollywood cycle is apparent, as many have suffered from dropping everything in their life to start their dream career in Hollywood as an actor or artist, only to realize that hundreds of others have the same idea, making their dreams just that, and nothing real. The bridge, “You’ll never make it in Hollywood, baby,” in repetition. The song’s intro also paints the picture of someone seemingly complaining about living in the city, as they’re trying to make it in Hollywood as an artist, with the speaker giving the sentiment of “What else did you expect?” The competitive nature of Hollywood is shown lyrically. It emphasizes that even when success is achieved, people still go crazy in their “cribs” or luxurious homes in the Hollywood Hills.

The first song revealed from this album, “mememe,” closes the album with themes of relationships with minimal communication, backed by a more experimental, electronic-sounding ensemble. Brady’s verse gives one angle, explaining his relationship with a partner who didn’t care about what was troubling him. Les’ verse discusses another angle, where she feels that she’s too concerned with upsetting their partner when they say everything is fine when it’s not. The song constantly repeating “me” in the chorus shows that both Brady and Les long for attention and validation from their partner, but the communication from both sides isn’t enough.

“10,000 gecs” provides real-life situations while having the lyrics be casual and approachable. The experimental sound offers a unique experience for hyperpop fans and even those looking for a new avenue in the pop genre. The album also contains comedic and “low-key” tones that highlight the fun-loving atmosphere of the group. The upbeat nature of the record expresses the message that “life sucks, but sometimes, it’s fun.”

100 Gecs delivered their best work yet, with “10,000 gecs” being their most accessible album by having more of a buoyant and “in your face” tone that still has a unique take on the already abstract hyperpop/experimental pop-rock genres. “10,000 gecs” is highly recommended for its fusion of electronic, rock and ska carrying the group’s witty and relatable lyrics.