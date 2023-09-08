The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Student Assistant Protest Shakes Up the Campus on Move-In Day

Ouanessa Nana, Campus/Government Desk Editor
September 8, 2023
IMG_0853
Gallery9 Photos
Brenda Larin
Protestors and speakers in the California State University strike holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.

Student workers protested for higher wages the last Saturday of August in a string of booths in front of student housing building 16, Mariposa Hall. In an attempt to draw the university’s attention, they passed out flyers and demanded that student workers be offered an adequate wage and work benefits.

The protest began early Saturday morning in the sticky valley heat. There was a small crowd and students scattered all around campus in bright blue t-shirts.

CSU strike protestors marching in front of the University Library at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif. Photo taken by Brenda Larin.

Around Mariposa Hall, dozens of CSU Employees Union staff and student assistants were openly fighting for better support from CSU leadership. Students and staff held placards reading “Stand with Staff and Student Assistants” and “Tell CSU to Support Workers and Students!”

The CSU Employees Union represents all of the faculty and staff members of the CSUN campus, such as the administration, custodial employees, nurses and information technology workers. Additionally, Cal Matters, states that there are about 13,000 student assistants across the 23 CSUs.

Student assistants work side by side with limited hours, and sometimes do the same amount of work as staff members, but without any of the benefits such as sick leave.

A few student employees, including student assistant Fatima Gutierrez, voiced frustrations about cutting budgets and not getting the same benefits as other staff members.

“We want to be treated equally as every other staff member,” Gutierrez said. “We all do the same work.”

A study done by Mercer Consulting, which reviewed the CSU staff compensation programs from two years ago, found that CSU staff are paid 12% less than staff in other institutions across the nation, something that was referenced in the flyers handed out by volunteers participating in the protest.

“A lot of my coworkers have two jobs because of how much we didn’t get paid,” said Carolina Guzman, a student assistant.

Another student assistant, Ismael Lorzo Jr., expressed his gratitude to the university, but also pointed out that it could be doing more for the workers, because they deserve more.

Protestors of the CSU Strike holding up signs, marching in front of the University Library at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif. Photo taken by Brenda Larin.

“We get treated well, but we aren’t paid enough,” Lorzo Jr. said. “My boss treats me well, but not everyone might have the same experience as me. Students are relying on this job just so they can live.”

As for the CSU faculty, EdSource states that they are getting paid the median amount, which is not any different from their counterparts at other universities across the nation. But per the article, a large percentage of these workers disagreed, saying they weren’t paid enough. Only a few members said they were paid justly.

EdSource also mentions how the salaries of CSU faculty don’t reflect California’s high cost of living. Student workers in the protest believe their salaries don’t either.

Nataly Torres, a student worker, says she and the others on strike are fighting for a reasonable salary that can cover the costs of their living expenses, so they don’t have to endure the stress of working outside of campus.

“We’re fighting to form a union for student workers and we have collected thousands and thousands of union cards signed,” Torres said. “…All we want is for CSU to stop the delay so we can vote in our election.”
More to Discover
More in Campus
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
Workers inspect the placement of glass panels on the nearly completed Sierra Annex, Maple Hall, Thursday March 16, 2023.
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years
Future Matadors, student volunteers, faculty and staff enjoy veggie plates and sandwiches in Manzinita Hall. The hall hosted tables informing future students of some of the programs hosted there in Northridge, Calif., on June 29, 2023. Photo by Solomon O. Smith
CSUN gets ahead of the summer melt by hosting open house event
A line of colorful lowriders parked in the B4 parking lot for the first annual Low and Slow car show at California State University, Northridge, Calif., on June 24, 2023. Photo by Trisha Anas.
Bajito y Suavecito, CSUN holds first annual lowrider show
A screenshot of the Juneteenth flyer originally released by the CSUN University Student Union. The CSUN Black Male Scholars had reposted the Juneteenth flyer on their Instagram page.
Brief: CSUN cancels Juneteenth event
Students performing. Some students are on. the floor others looking around
Here’s why CSUN’s theater department does not utilize The Soraya
More in News
Engineering and Computer Science Senator Owais Khan prepares for the first meeting of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Grand Salon in Northridge, Calif.
Issues and initiatives facing the AS Senate this year
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
A screenshot of a CSUN storm advisory message on August 20, 2023.
Historic tropical storm Hilary batters Southern California
Screenshot of newly appointed CSU chancellor Mildred García giving her introductory speech in a video posted on July 12 on the California State University YouTube channel.
CSU elects its first Latina chancellor
Brief: CSUN closes campus following possible threat of firearm
Brief: CSUN closes campus following possible threat of firearm
Theresa White, CSUNs Black Scholars Matter program director, speaks at the Black Scholars Matter event in the Thousand Oaks Room on April 29, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
Black Scholars Matter welcome second set of student cohorts

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in