The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

CSUEU pushes forward after reaching enough signatures to force election

Jasmine Mendez, Opinions Editor
September 11, 2023
Protestors+yelling+chants+outside+of+Valera+Hall+during+the+California+State+University+strike%2C+holding+up+signs+at+CSUN+on+Sept.+5+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Brenda Larin
Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.

On August 30, the CSUEU Bargaining Team met with the CSU Board of Trustees at CSUN. After failing to negotiate, CSUEU members marched across campus under 100 degree weather. Among the crowd were faculty, staff, and student assistants.

Esteban Martinez has worked in gardening at CSUN Housing for 21 years, never receiving a raise above 3%. Inflation has hit him particularly hard, pumping enough gas to commute from Lancaster, California.

Martinez is one of 16,000 employees under the California State University Educational Union with one simple demand: pay equity.

Golden Bachelder, a former student assistant at the CSUN Learning Resource Center and current AS Attorney General, joined the movement to unionize earlier this year. He went to Sacramento on Tuesday to advocate with legislators to let students join the union.

Protestors chanting and holding up signs outside of the University Library during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif. (Brenda Larin)

Bachelder said that CSUN is not respecting the minimum wage of $16.90 set by Los Angeles County. “We are being exploited. And for some reason, we are exempt from paid sick leave, which is really concerning since we just came out of a pandemic,” Bachelder said.

Bachelder believes that students are being discouraged to join the union.

“We reached the number of signatures required to force a union election, but [the CSU] is finding ways to set the goalposts back by changing list requirements,” Bachelder said. There is currently no minimum requirement for signatures, which has elongated the process of conducting a union election.

In Sacramento, Bachelder noted the support of California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and State Senator Caroline Menjivar. “They are on our side,” Bachelder explained.

There is no interest in backing down, especially for Martinez.

“We need to stay on strike. LAUSD went on strike and got what they wanted. Threats don’t work anymore, striking does,” Martinez explained. Martinez, along with his coworker Jose Solis, believe that maintenance workers are often excluded from wage negotiations.

“For years, I have been hearing about raises, but I feel like us at the bottom never get anything. Those in office settings, like management, are always prioritized,” Martinez said.

Moreover, Martinez and Solis navigate the increased cost of union membership and campus parking fees.

“Life is so expensive. It doesn’t make sense to keep paying us the same amount,” Solis said.

The CSUEU is expected to have another bargaining session on September 19 at California State University, Dominguez Hills. No intention to back down seems to arise. As stated in the official CSUEU website, “we got to see if Management was serious after we presented a serious proposal last time. They failed the test and it’s time we show that we’re serious.”
More to Discover
More in Campus
Protestors and speakers in the California State University strike holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
Student assistant protest shakes up the campus on move-in day
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
Workers inspect the placement of glass panels on the nearly completed Sierra Annex, Maple Hall, Thursday March 16, 2023.
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years
Future Matadors, student volunteers, faculty and staff enjoy veggie plates and sandwiches in Manzinita Hall. The hall hosted tables informing future students of some of the programs hosted there in Northridge, Calif., on June 29, 2023. Photo by Solomon O. Smith
CSUN gets ahead of the summer melt by hosting open house event
A line of colorful lowriders parked in the B4 parking lot for the first annual Low and Slow car show at California State University, Northridge, Calif., on June 24, 2023. Photo by Trisha Anas.
Bajito y Suavecito, CSUN holds first annual lowrider show
A screenshot of the Juneteenth flyer originally released by the CSUN University Student Union. The CSUN Black Male Scholars had reposted the Juneteenth flyer on their Instagram page.
Brief: CSUN cancels Juneteenth event
More in News
Engineering and Computer Science Senator Owais Khan prepares for the first meeting of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Grand Salon in Northridge, Calif.
Issues and initiatives facing the AS Senate this year
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
A screenshot of a CSUN storm advisory message on August 20, 2023.
Historic tropical storm Hilary batters Southern California
Screenshot of newly appointed CSU chancellor Mildred García giving her introductory speech in a video posted on July 12 on the California State University YouTube channel.
CSU elects its first Latina chancellor
Brief: CSUN closes campus following possible threat of firearm
Brief: CSUN closes campus following possible threat of firearm
Theresa White, CSUNs Black Scholars Matter program director, speaks at the Black Scholars Matter event in the Thousand Oaks Room on April 29, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
Black Scholars Matter welcome second set of student cohorts

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in