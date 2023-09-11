Paige Hajiloo – Welcome Back Letter

Hi Matadors!

I am absolutely honored to welcome you with open arms to California State University, Northridge, for the 2023-24 academic year! As the Associated Students president, I promise to innovatively connect our campus, revitalize our Matador spirit and ultimately bring your college vision to life by amplifying your voices and fighting for meaningful change that every Matador deserves.

I recognize that while each year brings along amazing opportunities, there are also challenges that may come our way. I believe that each and every Matador has resilience to overcome these obstacles and any other unexpected challenges. I will ensure that our initiatives support you in all aspects – mentally, financially, academically and socially. That being said, I am committed to bringing Mental Health Mondays to campus to promote your well-being. From wellness workshops to goat yoga, I hope you are able to de-stress so you can continue to thrive on and off campus. Furthermore, I recognize that we must uplift others in order to help Associated Students fully capitalize on its potential as an organization, which is why we will dedicate a week to receiving student feedback regarding many different aspects of campus. These responses will be carefully analyzed and used to inform the actions I take as president to best serve students’ needs and address their concerns.

This year, you will come across various programs and organizations that our institution has to offer. Our campus is filled with endless resources to meet your forever friends, discover academic resources and to fuel your passions. I highly encourage you all to take advantage of these moments during your time here at CSUN. I truly hope that you all get involved and find your second home, and to never forget to take care of yourself and your well-being.

Being able to amplify your voices as students is my top priority. Our university is filled with incredible people who deserve the best college experience. I am here to listen, encourage and create. So, continue to expand your knowledge, seek to immerse yourself in our endless opportunities and strive to uplift your peers and community.

Thank you to my Matador family for bestowing in me the immense responsibility and wondrous privilege of representing you and advocating for your interests. This is going to be a year full of possibilities, equity and innovation, and I sincerely cannot wait for the best year yet.

In Matador spirit,

Paige Hajiloo