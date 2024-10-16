CSUN food options are lacking inclusivity

Attending university can be full of opportunities: self-discovery, new friends and career paths. One thing that students would not expect to be missing is a decent meal plan.

As more college-aged people become health and environmentally conscious, many are choosing a meat-free diet. The food options on campus should reflect the needs of the students, yet a quick trip to the Matador Bookstore Complex shows just how limited for those with dietary restrictions.

Providing food on campus is for the convenience of the student. Students rushing between classes often don’t have time to leave campus for a meal.They turn to what is available to them- El Pollo Loco, Panda Express or Subway.

While these restaurants are meat-heavy menus may work for most students, but those with dietary restrictions, especially those avoiding meat, are left with very few options when looking for something quick and filling.

According to a survey of 2,000 undergraduate students taken by College Pulse, 14% follow a vegan or vegetarian diet with many citing concerns about climate change as a driving fact. This is a significant portion of the student body, their dietary needs should be reflected in the food option provided by their university.

As a pescatarian with several nut allergies, I understand how difficult it can be to eat out without having prepared something for myself that is specific to my needs. As a busy college student, the likelihood of me packing a meal is embarrassingly low. Like anyone else, I am also looking for a quick and easy alternative.

Out of the limited food options I have tried, Sprig and Sprout products sold at the Mercado or Freudian Sip and these have been my best options on campus. They offer a variety of options with healthy meatless options, from a vegetarian breakfast burrito to a veggie bistro box and a tuna salad sandwich. Unfortunately, these options are not as cheap as the fast food on campus, but because these are some of the few options that meet my dietary needs, I have to spend the extra money.

In an effort to be inclusive, the CSUN Marilyn Magaram Center for Food Science, Nutrition, and Dietetics provides a vegetarian page on the school website with four vegetarian recipes students can make themselves. While this might be helpful to some, it is not enough. Non-meat-eating students should have the same access to convenience as everyone else.

Real inclusivity means offering more affordable options for students who need a quick, convenient meal, not ones that cost as much as a sit down restaurant.