My experience studying abroad in Milan

Over the summer of 2024, I had the experience of a lifetime studying abroad in Milan, Italy. I was immersed in Italian culture and had the chance to experience the food, language and customs. It gave me the chance to experience a new way of living.

I decided to study abroad because I wanted to push myself outside of my comfort zone and see the world. I was excited, yet scared. I went through a third party program that made housing and school arrangements for me. I had never left the country before, so going alone was an especially big challenge. I didn’t want to ever have any regrets, so it was important for me to do this. I felt more comfortable going in the summer because it was a shorter time frame compared to a semester or academic year.

It took me a while to select a destination, but eventually I chose Italy for its beautiful architecture and culture. I chose Milan, Italy because it specially offered the course I needed for my major, which made the decision easier.

I was nervous on the days leading up to Milan because there were a lot of things I had to do before the trip. This included getting phone access, scheduling airport pick up, getting packed etc. I did not know what to expect, but I knew I would feel accomplished once I got there. I wanted to make my dream a reality and I didn’t want this opportunity to go to waste.

I studied at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore located in the heart of Milan. I took a media industries course which was centered around Italian media, such as television and advertising. I was in an English-speaking class with other exchange students. Local Italians also attended the same school, but in an Italian-speaking class.

My class consisted of lectures and mini presentations. At the end of our session, our class got a tour of Sky Productions’ headquarters in Milan. Sky Studios develops, produces and funds original drama, comedy and documentary for Sky’s 24 million customers and beyond.

My housing was located 30 minutes from the school. I lived with three other English-speaking roommates. The housing had basic necessities and was located in a good area, within walking distance of a grocery store and a park.

It took me a while to adjust to the new environment, but it got easier over time. I used public transportation everyday and I relied on an app called CityMapper to get around. The public transportation includes the tram, the bus and metro. I also had to learn the Euro currency and adjust to the Italian way of living. Everything felt different, but over time I started to feel more comfortable, and I began enjoying it.

I met some amazing people along the way, including my professor and my roommates who I traveled with. On the weekends, we took trains to Portofino and Bellagio, both just a couple hours away. Porotfino had bright, colorful buildings and a lot of restaurants close to the water. Bellagio featured more historical architecture and narrow streets paved with stone.

I experienced a lot of amazing moments while in Italy. One of my favorite activities included walking around the Duomo, a massive cathedral. The Galleria is connected to the Duomo, and is filled with luxury shops and restaurants. I enjoyed the food in Italy, which was mainly pizza, gelato and pasta.

Accomplishing my dream of going abroad taught me that I can do anything I set my mind to. I was able to explore a new culture while earning college credit. Studying abroad was definitely a good decision because it made me feel happy and unstoppable. I recommend students to take the opportunity to study abroad if they get the chance because it teaches you a lot about yourself and the world.