The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

The CSUN club that’s encouraging women in STEM

Miya Hantman, Reporter
September 18, 2023
The+Girls+Who+Code+club+met+together+in+Sierra+Hall%2C+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+15%2C+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.+Club+members+played+around+with+a+program+to+create+a+virtual+game.
Griffin O’Rourke
The Girls Who Code club met together in Sierra Hall, on Friday, Sept. 15, in Northridge, Calif. Club members played around with a program to create a virtual game.

CSUN’s Girls Who Code club is just one of many across many campuses and countries, including 110 in California alone. According to the Girls Who Code official website, they have served over half a million girls, women and non-binary individuals through their various programs and clubs.

“The purpose of Girls Who Code is to offer support to women and other underrepresented groups who are the minority in STEM fields,” said club president Mariella Galvez-Perez, a senior at CSUN majoring in computer science.

“Getting women and other underrepresented groups involved in computer science and STEM is important because it helps bring new ideas and outlooks on complex issues in the field,” said Katya Mkrtchyan, the club’s faculty advisor and assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science.

“If we focus on teaching women computer science skills, then I can say that it will bring different perspectives and approaches to problem solving… new ideas, new ways of approaching problems,” said Mkrtchyan.

“Building a sense of community for newcomers is a major part of the club,” said Girls Who Code Vice President Nitya Kumari.

Kumari, who is pursuing a master’s in engineering management, said she and her board work hard to ensure everyone feels welcomed and supported at Girls Who Code.

“I believe it’s mostly a community for girls who are into coding, even if they are beginners. It creates a sisterhood. We are all growing together in life and in our careers, and we help each other,” said Kumari.

This semester is Galvez-Perez’s first as the president of Girls Who Code, but she has been involved with the club as a member for about a year. The club’s message and sense of community for women in STEM are some of the factors that encouraged her to join.

“In this major, there’s a lot of guys. In my classes, I’ve been one of just three girls,” said Galvez-Perez. “I liked that they empower women, and they’re all about helping them to succeed in the tech world. I became part of it because that’s something I’m passionate about.”

In place since 2019, the club usually has 30-40 members each semester. Even though the club is targeted to STEM students, they make an effort to offer workshops that can be helpful for students from any background, according to Galvez-Perez.

“We don’t only have technical workshops. We also have workshops on how to build a resume, interviews, LinkedIn — things that all majors need,” said Galvez-Perez.

Each month, the club hosts a workshop, a social event and a study session. This semester, Galvez-Perez is looking forward to a workshop on technical interviews and the monthly study sessions.

“Girls Who Code will be joined by the Society of Women Engineers group at CSUN at the study sessions,” said Galvez-Perez.

Galvez-Perez reiterated how the study sessions could be used as an effort to combine the two groups and see how they work together.

“The clubs can come together and study together. Like I said, there’s a lot of men in the classrooms. So in our study sessions, girls can come together, help each other, get to know each other and feel less isolated,” said Galvez-Perez.

Galvez-Perez said that preparing members for their future careers in STEM is one of the club’s biggest accomplishments. She has watched her peers go on to accomplish great things after graduating and being a part of the club.

Galvez-Perez gave an example of the previous club treasurer, who went on to pursue a master’s degree in computer science at USC and work for the company Raytheon.

“Helping people get interviews and internships and preparing them for a professional career, that’s what I’m really proud of,” said Galvez-Perez.
More to Discover
More in Communities
The Rohr Chabad House at CSUN on Sept. 14, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
Students find support at Chabad CSUN
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
A line of colorful lowriders parked in the B4 parking lot for the first annual Low and Slow car show at California State University, Northridge, Calif., on June 24, 2023. Photo by Trisha Anas.
Bajito y Suavecito, CSUN holds first annual lowrider show
A woman walking with a kid on the streets, they are holding hands
A first-generation student-parent overcomes family trauma
A man smiling
The dream of a CSUN alum
people celebrating Native American culture
‘37th Annual CSUN Powwow’ celebrates Native American culture
More in Featured
A student holds up a sign during a rally outside of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023.
CSU board approves tuition increase amid protests
Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
CSUEU pushes forward after reaching enough signatures to force election
CSUN mens soccer celebrates a goal by junior Jamar Ricketts during the 2022 Big West Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinals against UC Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.
Men's soccer has unbeaten weekend against San Diego and UCLA
A CSUN women’s rugby club member talks about the team to “Welcome Party” visitors.
AS kicks off the semester with Welcome Celebration
Workers inspect the placement of glass panels on the nearly completed Sierra Annex, Maple Hall, Thursday March 16, 2023.
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years
A screenshot of a CSUN storm advisory message on August 20, 2023.
Historic tropical storm Hilary batters Southern California
More in News
Protestors and speakers in the California State University strike holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
Student assistant protest shakes up the campus on move-in day
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
Engineering and Computer Science Senator Owais Khan prepares for the first meeting of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Grand Salon in Northridge, Calif.
Issues and initiatives facing the AS Senate this year
Screenshot of newly appointed CSU chancellor Mildred García giving her introductory speech in a video posted on July 12 on the California State University YouTube channel.
CSU elects its first Latina chancellor
Future Matadors, student volunteers, faculty and staff enjoy veggie plates and sandwiches in Manzinita Hall. The hall hosted tables informing future students of some of the programs hosted there in Northridge, Calif., on June 29, 2023. Photo by Solomon O. Smith
CSUN gets ahead of the summer melt by hosting open house event
A screenshot of the Juneteenth flyer originally released by the CSUN University Student Union. The CSUN Black Male Scholars had reposted the Juneteenth flyer on their Instagram page.
Brief: CSUN cancels Juneteenth event

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in