The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Black Scholars Matter: Striving for scholars, not scholarships

Trisha Anas, Editor in Chief
September 28, 2023
Incoming+CSUN+student+Roxi+Reed+and+her+family+chat+with+other+future+CSUN+families+at+the+Black+Scholars+Matter+event+in+the+Thousand+Oaks+Room+on+April+29%2C+2023%2C+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.+File+photo+by+Renee+Rothe.
Renee Rothe
Incoming CSUN student Roxi Reed and her family chat with other future CSUN families at the Black Scholars Matter event in the Thousand Oaks Room on April 29, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. File photo by Renee Rothe.

When first year student Alexis Obando-Johnson first came to California State University, Northridge, he struggled to make friends and find a community.

But after being accepted into the Black Scholars Matter program, he saw a huge difference in his college experience.

“I’m surrounded by people like me, I’m taught about the Black experience and I’m in a really cool support system,” Obando-Johnson said. “Being with them is like being a part of a family, and it’s only been a month.”

Black Scholars Matter is located in Manzanita Hall 112, where the walls are lined with murals of iconic African and African American figures painted by past students.

It started in 2021 and was initiated by Program Director and former Africana Studies Chair Theresa White, following the George Floyd protests in 2020. In support of the Black community, CSUN had offered opportunities for faculty and staff to create various programs and curriculum, and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion grant.

White said she originally applied for the grant with the intention of expanding the Bridge to the Future program at the time, but eventually wanted to establish Black Scholars Matter.

They have partnered with Taft Charter High School, Birmingham Community Charter High School and Hamilton High School to do more outreach and recruit more students for the program, which is merit based and is offered to people, like Obando-Johnson, who are first-time students at the university.

According to White, BSM offers tuition assistance with anything that is not covered by a State University Grant or Cal Grant. She hopes to be able to extend the program to transfer students in the future.

Obando-Johnson said he felt relieved because the program handled his tuition costs.

“I’m able to walk around campus carefree,” Obando-Johnson said. “They’ve also given us a lot of resources with counselors and other people that are willing to help us. They really prioritize making you feel comfortable on campus.”

While BSM does offer financial assistance to students, White said that BSM is not just a scholarship program.

There, students will find a holistic experience within the program, which strives to not only support students financially, but to also elevate Black excellence and make the students feel fully supported.

“It’s a holistic ecosystem of support for the students,” White said. “If students are interested in having an elevated experience, where they’re tapping into their mental, intellectual, physical and spiritual self, their whole self, and having a support system to help guide them in their journey, the students would be a better match [for the program.]”

BSM coordinates with various university departments, including the University Counseling Services, the CSUN Department of Recreation and Tourism and the Oasis Center to offer mental, physical, intellectual and spiritual assistance to students within the program.

“We’ve done focus groups with students of African descent, particularly post-pandemic, to help us understand what they may be struggling with,” White said. “Some of the things that came back with is this ongoing issue about a sense of belonging, but it’s also housing insecurity, food insecurity, their health and wellbeing. BSM really speaks to that because it offers students a sense of belonging.”

BSM’s Creative and Public Relations Manager, Patrick Anderson Jr., who has been with the program for two and half years, said having things like BSM is crucial due to the low enrollment rate for Black students on campus.

“There’s a less than five percent enrollment rate for Black students on campus, so we’re trying to bring students to campus in a way that makes them feel supported and kind of like they’re not doing this alone,” Anderson Jr. said.

Anderson Jr. said that being with the program has transformed him and a handful of other students involved.

“Our first cohort is now a sophomore, and they’re kind of brave,” Anderson Jr. said. “I feel very proud of just the way the students are growing, because now they’ve got their own persona and they’re not afraid to tell you what they think. I feel like what makes me proudest is people feeling like they have their voice, and Black voices do matter.”

Students within the program are also given opportunities to do community service, which White said is important to instill in the students.

White also said that having the cohort has been proven successful in their students’ success, and that having programs like BSM empowers their students.

“It’s really important that when you think about the Black community, you don’t use this deficit-minded model. It’s more of embedding the points of possibility,” White said. “We want our students to be agents of social change. There is an awareness and knowingness that we impart in our students to help them know that their voices are heard, their lives are important and that their lives matter.”

For incoming freshmen interested in applying, the deadline for the intent to apply is Jan. 31. The application deadline is Feb. 15. More information can be found on the program’s website.
More to Discover
More in Communities
The Girls Who Code club met together in Sierra Hall, on Friday, Sept. 15, in Northridge, Calif. Club members played around with a program to create a virtual game.
The CSUN club that’s encouraging women in STEM
The Rohr Chabad House at CSUN on Sept. 14, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
Students find support at Chabad CSUN
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
A line of colorful lowriders parked in the B4 parking lot for the first annual Low and Slow car show at California State University, Northridge, Calif., on June 24, 2023. Photo by Trisha Anas.
Bajito y Suavecito, CSUN holds first annual lowrider show
A woman walking with a kid on the streets, they are holding hands
A first-generation student-parent overcomes family trauma
A man smiling
The dream of a CSUN alum
More in News
Members of the California State University Employees Union and the California Faculty Association came together and rallied alongside students outside of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting, a day before their decision to approve the multi-year tuition proposal in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023.
The Daily Sundial: News of the Week Ep.1
A student holds up a sign during a rally outside of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023.
CSU board approves tuition increase amid protests
Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
CSUEU pushes forward after reaching enough signatures to force election
Protestors and speakers in the California State University strike holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
Student assistant protest shakes up the campus on move-in day
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
CSUEU protests over bargaining wages
Engineering and Computer Science Senator Owais Khan prepares for the first meeting of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Grand Salon in Northridge, Calif.
Issues and initiatives facing the AS Senate this year
More in Uncategorized
Future Matadors, student volunteers, faculty and staff enjoy veggie plates and sandwiches in Manzinita Hall. The hall hosted tables informing future students of some of the programs hosted there in Northridge, Calif., on June 29, 2023. Photo by Solomon O. Smith
CSUN gets ahead of the summer melt by hosting open house event
Brief: CSUN closes campus following possible threat of firearm
Brief: CSUN closes campus following possible threat of firearm
CSUN womens tennis team shaking hands with their opponents
Women’s tennis and men’s volleyball: Building a winning culture at CSUN
CSUN male basketball player smiling
CSUN men’s basketball defeats conference-leading Gauchos
CSUN womens softball player
SNO Test
People protesting
Thousands gather to protest overturning of Roe

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in